🔥Six Nations monitoring Italy coronavirus outbreak 'very closely' amid fears over Ireland and England matches🔥

The Six Nations and RFU are monitoring the spread of coronavirus after a spate of sporting cancellations in Italy.

England’s men’s, women’s and Under-20 teams are set to play in Italy during the Championship’s final round on the weekend of March 14.

“The Six Nations is monitoring this situation very closely and is in regular contact with the Italian Federation and all other unions and federations as well as the relevant local authorities and health organisations,” said a Six Nations statement.

There are doubts too about Italy’s trip to Ireland on March 7.

The Italian Rugby Federation has postponed matches this weekend, and Scotland’s Women’s Six Nations meeting with Italy was cancelled too.

There is precedent for matches being postponed due to illness, with the outbreak of foot and mouth disease in 2001 leading to games being played in the autumn.

England are set to be without starting loosehead Mako Vunipola once again for the home match against Wales at Twickenham on Saturday week, but are optimistic that Anthony Watson could return from a calf injury to bolster the back three.

The squad will join up for a fallow week camp in Oxford on Wednesday.