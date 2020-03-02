🔥Six Nations fixtures get go-ahead 'as it stands' amid coronavirus fallout🔥

The remaining two rounds of Six Nations fixtures will be played “as it stands” despite fears over the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, tournament officials have confirmed.

Italy’s match against Ireland in Dublin, previously scheduled for March 7, was postponed following the spread of Covid19, though England’s game in Rome on March 14 is expected to go ahead.

Six Nations bosses held discussions at a pre-arranged World Rugby conference in Paris on Monday afternoon.

“The Six Nations met today in Paris to address the current situation regarding the Covid19 Virus,” a statement read.

“Six Nations and its six unions and federations are following the situation very closely with their respective governments and relevant health authorities and will strictly follow any directive given that would impact sporting events.

“As it stands, based on the latest information, all Six Nations matches currently scheduled are set to go ahead.

“Six Nations is in contact with the Italian and English unions regarding the possibility of relocating the women’s and under-20 Italy vs England matches to another Italian location and we will make a further announcement on this in due course.

“However, the Italy vs England senior men’s match in Rome is planned to go ahead as scheduled.

“Six Nations intends to complete all 15 games across all three championships when time allows, but we will refrain from making any rescheduling announcements for the time being while we keep assessing the situation.”

Additional reporting by PA.