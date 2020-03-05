🔥Six Nations chiefs face fixture headache as real challenge begins now🔥

Do not for a second suggest that this has been a shy, retiring year in rugby.

There has been a brilliant World Cup, which saw games cancelled due to a deadly typhoon, and the greatest club side of the age were humiliated and relegated for cheating.

Now the Six Nations needs to find time later this year to play games cancelled due to a global health crisis. All this before we mention the names of Israel Folau and Rob Howley or the words “Championship cuts”.

It goes without saying, at remarkable times like these, rugby and sport are trifling matters. This will not be the last sport affected by the coronavirus ­outbreak. Public health comes first.

If there are any surprises, it is that there are still only two games called off and that we have had to wait as long as today for the expected announcement that England’s game in Italy, the worst affected country in Europe, is off.

From the moment when the Irish ­government said last week that their game against Italy in Dublin this ­Saturday should not go ahead, the ­writing has seemed on the wall. How could Italians not be allowed to watch a game in Ireland, then English people pile into Rome and the close confines of Stadio Olimpico?

After meeting in Paris on Monday, rugby authorities have been simply waiting for someone more senior — a government, basically — to tell them to call games off. That arrived yesterday when the Italian government ordered that all sports events in the country would have to take place behind closed doors until April 3.

That left the tournament organisers with one simple decision: accept going behind closed doors, or postpone.

The Six Nations could surely not be played behind closed doors. It is a fan’s event, about atmosphere, colour and rather more than rugby.

But more pressing, naturally, for the authorities are commercial imperatives: Italy need the gate receipts. An England visit is a biennial boon for any union, with thousands of fans pouring into the city, most of them with considerable appetite for the local delicacies.

In many ways, now the challenge really begins. Rugby is being sucked so dry by the greed of its administrators that rescheduling these games, which are important to fans, appears a ­desperately difficult task even without factoring in the fact that coronavirus may wreak havoc for months yet.

It could be that we have to wait as long as we did in 2001, when three games took place in the autumn due to foot-and-mouth disease, with England ­failing to pull off a Grand Slam after the delay. One senses organisers would rather like France to get their two games done this month and pull off their first Grand Slam for a decade, so at least the important bits are decided.

Even if we accept it is necessary to postpone these games right now, it is unsatisfactory to have to play games in October. Even by then, teams will have changed due to form and fitness, while coaching staffs will be different, too. For instance, Steve Borthwick will be ­running Leicester, rather than involved with England’s forwards.

Spare a thought most, for the Italian titan Sergio Parisse. His 143rd and final Test was due to be last October in Japan, only for Italy’s game against New ­Zealand to be cancelled because of Typhoon Hagibis. So Italy decided he could be involved against England, for a swansong at home.

Surely they cannot now take the third time lucky approach? For years, Parisse seemed the unluckiest player in the Championship, a lone brilliant player in a poor team. Even his retirement is proving unfortunate.