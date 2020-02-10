🔥Six Nations analysis: Assessing where England, Ireland, France, Wales, Scotland and Italy are ahead of break🔥

France hold a slender lead at the summit of the Six Nations with Les Blues and Ireland the only teams with two wins from two.

As we enter the first break of the Championship, Standard Sport assesses where each of the six sides are after the first two weeks of action.

England

Ellis Genge was England’s matchwinner at Murrayfield, and one of three players – alongside Ben Youngs and Joe Marler – to make a big impact off the bench.

Genge had a frustrating World Cup, but offers a lot in the No17 jersey, with Eddie Jones suggesting he would remain in the “finisher” role for now. That leaves Mako Vunipola and Joe Marler battling it out to start; England truly do have remarkable depth at loosehead prop.

France

Another week, another home win, and some more terrific rugby from France, with Romain Ntamack and Baptiste Serin’s tries particularly joyous. But it will not have escaped coach Shaun Edwards’ steely glare that France have shipped five tries in two matches — including three when taking the foot off the gas against Italy.

Sure, they have scored eight, but they can expect a long fortnight on the training paddock before heading to Cardiff to face Wales. France have not won there since their Grand Slam a decade ago, and have generally been iffy on the road. Now the real test begins.

Ireland

No room goes colder than when Andy or Owen Farrell is asked about coming up against the other when Ireland meet England. It is a remarkable ­situation — dad as head coach of one country, son as captain of another — given added depth by their time working together.

Sure, it is not all about them, but they might have to humour a couple more questions. Those asking must brace themselves for a withering look.

Wales

George North is no normal 27-year-old international, having racked up 93 caps, toured twice with the Lions, won two Grand Slams, played at three World Cups and scored 42 Test tries.

He is a Welsh legend. But, at the start of a new era under Wayne Pivac, Wales are pretty well stocked in the three-quarters, and North is struggling for form. He has credit in the bank, but his place is under pressure.

Scotland

The Finn Russell situation is desperately sad. His warts-and-all interview in the Sunday Times was published hours after Gregor Townsend said there was a road back for him.

That road immediately looked rather rockier. No player is bigger than the team, but the culture under Townsend, a good coach and man, does sound rather stifled and joyless. To get the best out of a free-­spirited set of players — with Russell being the figurehead — perhaps things need relaxing and softening a little.

That way, a generational talent might not be lost in his prime and Scotland might win more.

Italy

With Scotland at home coming up, this was always likely to be the biggest fortnight of Italy’s championship. And, in scoring three tries and not being totally blown away yesterday after France took an ominous early lead, they have something to build on.

Along their run of 24 straight defeats, this was certainly not the most dispiriting and — especially after the low of Cardiff in Round One — they showed they have the tools to trouble the underpowered Scots. Still, Franco Smith needs to find a way to make Jake Polledri more than just a defensive titan.