🔥Six Nations 2020: Wales vs France preview, prediction, team news, odds, live stream, TV, h2h🔥

France are looking for their first win over Wales in Cardiff since 2010 when they arrive in town on Saturday.

Les Blues will be in a confident mood however having taken two wins from two so far in this Six Nations championship.

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2020

Venue: Principality Stadium

Kick-off time: 4:45pm GMT

Teams

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny; George North, Nick Tompkins, Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Dillon Lewis, Jake Ball, Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Ross Moriarty, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Rob Evans, Leon Brown, Will Rowlands, Aaron Wainwright, Tomos Williams, Jarrod Evans, Johnny McNicholl.

France: Anthony Bouthier; Teddy Thomas, Virimi Vakatawa, Arthur Vincent, Gael Fickou; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont; Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand, Mohamed Haouas, Bernard Le Roux, Paul Willemse, Francois Cros, Charles Ollivon (captain), Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: Camille Chat, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Demba Bamba, Romain Taofifenua, Dylan Cretin, Baptiste Serin, Matthieu Jalibert, Thomas Ramos.

Prediction: France win

Betting odds

Wales to win: 4/7

France to win: 15/8

Draw: 26/1

TV channel and live stream, and online coverage

ITV and the BBC are sharing broadcasting rights for the Six Nations once again this year, with BBC hosting England vs Ireland on BBC One, iPlayer and through the BBC Sport website.

Head to Head record and history (h2h)

This will be the 99th meeting between these two sides with Wales winning 51 of those past meetings. France have 44 wins to their name with three draws.