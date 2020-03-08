🔥Six Nations 2020: Scotland vs France preview, prediction, team news, odds, live stream, TV, h2h🔥

France will look to further their Grand Slam ambitions when they travel to meet Scotland in round four of the 2020 Six Nations.

Les Bleus have been reborn under Fabien Galthie, beating England and Italy on home soil before answering any remaining doubters with a thrilling first victory in Cardiff for a decade.

Looking to derail France’s bid for a first slam since 2010 are a Scotland team that have largely flattered to deceive thus far, losing to Ireland and England before an incredible solo try from captain Stuart Hogg – their first of the competition – led them to a somewhat underwhelming win in Rome last time out.

Date: Sunday, March 8th, 2020

Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

Kick-off time: 3: 00pm GMT

Team news and line-ups

Gregor Townsend has made three changes to the Scotland pack, with hooker Fraser Brown returning to win his 50th cap along with lock Grant Gilchrist and no8 Nick Haining.

Stuart McInally, Ben Toolis and Magnus Bradbury all drop out.

Worcester fly-half Duncan Weir could make his first appearance under Gregor Townsend off the bench.

Scotland XV: Hogg (c); Maitland, Harris, Johnson, Kinghorn; Hastings, Price; Sutherland, Brown, Fagerson; Cummings, Gilchrist; Ritchie, Watson, Haining​

Replacements: McInally, Dell, Nel, Skinner, Bradbury, G Horne, Weir, Steyn​

As for France, Racing 92 wing Teddy Thomas is surprisingly omitted from the squad altogether as the dynamic Damian Penaud returns from injury.

Galthie’s other alteration comes in the front row, where Jefferson Poirot gets the nod at loosehead due to a shoulder issue sustained by Cyril Baille against Wales.

France XV: Bouthier; Penaud, Vakatawa, Vincent, Fickou; Ntamack, Dupont; Poirot, Marchand, Haouas; Le Roux, Willemse; Cros, Ollivon (c), Alldritt

Replacements: Chat, Gros, Bamba, Taofifenua, Cretin, Serin, Jalibert, Ramos​​

Prediction: France win by 10

Betting odds

Match odds

Scotland to win: 11/5

France to win: 8/15

Draw: 23/1

TV channel and live stream, and online coverage

ITV and the BBC are sharing broadcasting rights for the Six Nations once again this year, with the BBC hosting Scotland vs France on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer.

Coverage begins at 1: 55pm GMT.

You can also follow all the action on Sunday with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog.

Head to Head record and history (h2h)

Sunday’s encounter will be the 96th between these two nations.

France boast 55 wins compared to Scotland’s 37, with three draws.

France beat Scotland 27-10 in Paris during last year’s Six Nations, before the teams split a pair of World Cup warm-up matches in August.

Les Bleus last won at Murrayfield in 2014.

