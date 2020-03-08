🔥Six Nations 2020 LIVE rugby results: Scotland vs France build-up after England beat Wales🔥

Welcome to Standard Sport’s Six Nations LIVE coverage of Scotland vs France at Murrayfield.

Despite the coronavirus outbreak seeing two matches already postponed, France can land the grand slam if they just keep on winning.

The championship’s only unbeaten team face Scotland at Murrayfield before hosting Ireland in Paris next weekend. Win both games and it will be sealed.

Scotland, meanwhile, have made three changes from the win in Rome, and hooker Fraser Brown will earn his 50th cap.

Follow all the latest Six Nations action with Standard Sport…

Live Updates

2020-03-08T09: 33: 09.210Z

Hello and welcome back to Standard Sport’s coverage of the 2020 Six Nations. Coming up later on today we’ll have action from Murrayfield, where Scotland host France, as well as all the fallout from England’s eventful win over Wales yesterday.

2020-03-07T21: 42: 06.106Z

Wales captain Jones wants World Rugby action over Marler groin grabPhoto: ITVWales captain Alun Wyn Jones hopes World Rugby investigate an incident involving Joe Marler during the first half of the Six Nations clash with England.Tensions were high during a furious opening to Saturday’s showdown between old rivals at Twickenham, with an early scuffle breaking out that involved several players from both teams.England’s loose-head prop Marler appeared to grab Jones’ groin area during the melee, with video of the incident quickly going viral on social media.The episode appeared to be missed by officials and play quickly restarted, with England eventually going on to win a dramatic encounter 33-30 and seal a first Championship Triple Crown since 2016.”It was interesting. If I react I get a red card,” Jones told reporters after the game.”Hopefully World Rugby have a look at it.”Joe’s a good bloke, a lot of things happen on a rugby field but it’s difficult as a captain these days because you can’t say anything to the ref.”I said it to the assistant ref and he didn’t see it.”

2020-03-07T21: 40: 05.286Z

Angry Jones brands Tuilagi red card decision ‘absolute rubbish’ReutersEngland coach Eddie Jones strongly criticised the decision to send off Manu Tuilagi during Saturday’s 33-30 Six Nations win over Wales at Twickenham.Tuilagi became the first England player to be sent off in the Championship five minutes from time when he joined Henry Slade in tackling George North in the right corner.After consultation with the TMO, Kiwi referee Ben O’Keeffe opted to send Tuilagi off. As a result, he is facing a six-week ban.“I just find it bizarre,” Jones said. “I usually don’t comment, but I don’t see how you can tackle a guy. You might as well just say you let him go, because how else are you supposed to tackle him?”This bit about where your arms are, what a load of rubbish.“Manu was trying to kill the tackle. That’s the only thing he was trying to do. It’s absolute rubbish. I’m sorry, I’ve broken my rule.“It just seems there’s no common sense applied in that situation. Clearly the guy is falling, there’s a good chop tackle and Manu is coming over the top to kill the tackle.”He’s doing everything that he’s supposed to be doing and he gets red carded. Like, come on.”Jones said that England ended the game playing 13 against 16 – a suggestion that the referee was on Wales’ side.“At the end, we were 13 against 16, it’s hard,” he said. “When you have got a three man advantage, you are going to do some damage.”That’s what happened. We had a numerical disadvantage, so it was tough.”

2020-03-07T21: 38: 33.230Z

England player ratingsForwardsAction Images via Reuters1) Joe Marler: 8It will be his fondle of Alun Wyn Jones that grabs the headlines, but put in a very fine performance, winning two penalties at the scrum.2) Jamie George: 7First lineout was messy, but very solid thereafter. Charged around with ball in hand, which is always fun to watch. Luke Cowan-Dickie, as ever, made an impact off the bench.3) Kyle Sinckler: 8Part of a massive effort at the scrum, and a big tackle count. He will have enjoyed this plenty, given what happened in Cardiff last year. 4) Maro Itoje: 8An utter menace – again. Lolloping run into Welsh territory early on, and defended brilliantly.5) George Kruis: 8Had a super 57 minutes on the field. Huge at the set-piece, as ever, but his kicking game has improved no end in 13 days too. Could be his final game for England if he moves to Japan. 6) Courtney Lawes: 8Not as conspicuous as he was against Ireland, but mighty impressive again. 20 successful tackles, and carried well too. 7) Mark Wilson: 8Put himself about in a big way on his return to the side. A massive effort in the tackle area. Sam Underhill was missed, but not too much. 8) Tom Curry: 8Getting the hang of this no8 business. Made 22 tackles (missing none), carried hard and fielded kick-offs well. Just a damn good player.Selected subsHenry Slade: 7Admitted this week that he doesn’t much like playing full-back, but was forced into a 72-minute shift there by May’s injury. Added plenty, and Jones was full of praise for him.Ellis Genge: 5Came on, but only briefly. Was sin-binned after referee Ben O’Keeffe lost his patience with England’s persistent offending.Joe Launchbury: 7Found time, in a shift lasting just over 20 minutes, to make 11 tackles.

2020-03-07T20: 53: 14.630Z

England player ratings15) Elliot Daly: 7Spent most of the game on the wing, with Henry Slade on at full-back. Took his try very well and performed solidly. 14) Anthony Watson: 8A lovely finish early on his return to the side for the first time since the World Cup, and was on super form throughout in defence and attack. A real joy to see.13) Manu Tuilagi: 7Some huge early hits, and ever more influential as the focal point in attack. But his copybook was blotted by a late red card. Could have no complaints, and did not.Becomes the first English player sent off in the Championship, and first to score and be sent off in the same game for any team. 12) Owen Farrell: 6Passed 900 points for England in a flawless performance from the tee. Early indiscipline gifted Wales their first three points. 11) Jonny May: 5Little to say – May lasted just eight minutes before going off for a head injury assessment. Made a solid start to the game before being replaced by Slade.10) George Ford: 7Ran the show very nicely from fly-half and his passing was crisp.9) Ben Youngs: 7A couple of dodgy box-kicks, but a fine contribution for Watson’s early score.

2020-03-07T19: 56: 21.450Z

As well as sealing the Triple Crown, that win takes England level on points with Grand Slam-chasing France at the summit of the Six Nations standings.Here’s how things now stand before Les Bleus travel to Murrayfield on Sunday…

2020-03-07T19: 21: 59.806Z

England celebrate Triple Crown

2020-03-07T19: 16: 39.943Z

Will Macpherson at Twickenham64 tackles between Courtney Lawes, Mark Wilson and Tom Curry today.22 from 22 for Curry…

2020-03-07T19: 10: 23.880Z

Ben Youngs reactionGetty ImagesThe man-of-the-match admitted that today’s game was a “bizarre” one to play in.”It was a little bit,” he told ITV. “I think whenever we felt like we had the ascendancy of control, I think Wales were so good at just staying in the fight and they stayed in and battled hard and probably our discipline gave them easy leg-ups and they’re clinical enough to punish you.”They showed in the last 20 minutes, we were basically camped in our own 22 and couldn’t get out and it was tight in the end.”We always try to come out with intensity and we did that. We were able to keep hold of the game and push them and get control of it early on – a bit like they did in the second half really with kick-off.”You have the best intentions to start well but you don’t.”But it happens, it’s rugby and it’s bizarre at times and today we were never really were quite clear enough to keep them in the box.”

2020-03-07T18: 55: 35.983Z

Will Macpherson at TwickenhamEnding the game with 13 men means England will be pleased to have got their job done rather earlier.They were more dominant than their three-point win might suggest, but will still be feeling relieved. A bizarre game, but a bloody fun one too. Their Championship ends indefinitely, but Wales – who stayed in the fight very well today – face Scotland next week.They’ve lost three in a row, but are not too far off.

BREAKING NEWS

2020-03-07T18: 50: 52.213Z

England win the Triple Crown

FULL TIME

2020-03-07T18: 50: 14.160Z

Full-timeEngland 33-30 Wales

2020-03-07T18: 49: 50.106Z

82 mins: Losing bonus point secured.Webb fights through a tired tackle attempt from Farrell and offloads to Tipuric, who notches his second score of the day in the right corner.We are well past 80 minutes, so a successful conversion brings an action-packed encounter to a close.

TRY!

2020-03-07T18: 47: 49.313Z

81 mins: England 33-28 Wales (Justin Tipuric)

2020-03-07T18: 47: 22.366Z

79 mins: Here come Wales again – looking for a losing bonus point with the clock in the red – as England desperately scramble and try to make up for their lack of numbers…

2020-03-07T18: 45: 27.343Z

78 mins: No issues at all there. The try stands and Biggar converts.

TRY!

2020-03-07T18: 44: 59.290Z

78 mins: England 33-23 Wales (Dan Biggar)

2020-03-07T18: 44: 31.623Z

78 mins: Biggar strives for the line with a trio of defenders in Slade, Watson and Willi Heinz draped all over him.He looks to have grounded properly and goes to take the quick conversion, but the officials want to check that the Welsh fly-half didn’t lose control as he touched down.

2020-03-07T18: 42: 34.270Z

75 mins: England continue to defend valiantly with depleted numbers.Wales have another scrum…

2020-03-07T18: 41: 33.553Z

Will Macpherson at TwickenhamSadly for Manu Tuilagi, who has been terrific all day, that is the right call.Needed some arms, and it was too high.

Six Nations fixtures

Round one

Wales 42-0 Italy – Principality Stadium, Saturday 1 February

Ireland 19-12 Scotland – Aviva Stadium, Saturday 1 February

France 24-17 England – Stade de France, Sunday 2 February

Round two

Ireland 24-14 Wales – Aviva Stadium, Saturday 8 February

Scotland 6-13 England – BT Murrayfield, Saturday 8 February

France 35-22 Italy – Stade de France, Sunday 9 February

Round three

Italy 0-17 Scotland – Stadio Olimpico, Saturday 22 February

Wales 23-27 France – Principality Stadium, Saturday 22 February

England 24-12 Ireland – Twickenham, Sunday 23 February

Round four

Ireland P-P Italy – Aviva Stadium, Saturday 7 March

England 33-30 Wales – Twickenham, Saturday 7 March

Scotland vs France – BT Murrayfield, Sunday 8 March

Round five

Wales vs Scotland – Principality Stadium, Saturday 14 March

Italy vs England – Stadio Olimpico, Saturday 14 March

France vs Ireland – Stade de France, Saturday 14 March