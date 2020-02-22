🔥Six Nations 2020 LIVE rugby results: Italy vs Scotland, Wales vs France and England vs Ireland latest🔥

Welcome to Standard Sport’s Six Nations LIVE coverage as Italy host Scotland and Wales battle France.

After the first fallow week of 2020, round three kicks into gear at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, where Scotland will look to register their first win – and try – of this year’s competition.

They were the last team to lose to Italy in 2015, since when the Azzurri have embarked upon a woeful run of 24 successive Six Nations defeats.

Saturday’s action concludes at the Principality Stadium, where Wales – wounded after their loss in Dublin – provide the sternest test to date of a rejuvenated France outfit whose Grand Slam dreams remain intact.

England, meanwhile, continue their campaign with a huge clash against undefeated Ireland at Twickenham on Sunday.

Follow round three of the 2020 Six Nations with Standard Sport….

Live Updates

2020-02-22T11:01:52.770Z

Italy vs ScotlandGetty ImagesAfter the Six Nations’ first fallow week in 2020, round three begins today at the atmospheric Stadio Olimpico in Rome, where Scotland will hope to end their try hoodoo and register a first win of the tournament.They will be eager to avoid any repeat of what happened in 2015, when a last-gasp penalty try secured a 22-19 victory for the Azzurri at Murrayfield.That was – quite incredibly – Italy’s last win in the Six Nations and defeat to France in Paris a fortnight ago means they have now lost 24 matches in a row.Today’s contest kicks off at 2:15pm GMT.

2020-02-22T10:44:48.306Z

A very good morning and welcome back to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Six Nations.

2020-02-09T19:04:50.896Z

Galthie calls for consistencyGetty ImagesFrance coach Fabien Galthie was delighted with the first-half display against Italy, but wants to see more consistency from his troops as they search for a first Six Nations title since their 2010 Grand Slam.”The first half was almost perfect,” he said.”We were less tough than against England.”At the beginning we put them on the back foot before letting them through and exposing ourselves to making mistakes.”We need to be more consistent.”

2020-02-09T18:32:06.816Z

Bigi: Italy must take the positivesAFPItaly captain Luca Bigi is taking the positives from his side’s improved display in Paris.”We showed how strong we can be in attack,” he told BBC Sport.”We never gave up and that’s a positive.”The guys on the pitch showed great face today.”It was a tough week because we conceded so many turnovers at the breakdown last week.”We conceded too many penalties in the first half even though we were better.”We have to keep the positives from this game.”It’s important that we scored at the end and we’ll keep to the positives for the Scotland game.”

2020-02-09T17:58:46.810Z

Willemse: France must fix ill-disciplineAFPFrance lock Paul Willemse has called on the early table-toppers to cut out their ill-discipline after this afternoon’s 35-22 win over Italy.”It was definitely a bit frustrating against Italy, we got what we wanted with the bonus point so we’re happy with that,” he told BBC Sport.”But our performance, a lot of errors especially discipline wise so we’ve got to fix that as quickly as possible.”Our previous game it wasn’t a big thing, so we definitely want to fix that as quickly as possible, it’s not normal for us to have so many penalties.”But that will definitely be a focus in the weeks to come to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”It’s really been a great atmosphere in our team, a lot of young guys are just starting and we’re moving forward.”We have a plan, a road map of where we want to go.”So we’re just getting together and starting to build our history, and that’s what we want to do now.”

2020-02-09T17:35:17.946Z

France go top of the table

2020-02-09T16:49:17.883Z

Full-timeFrance 35-22 Italy

2020-02-09T16:48:54.726Z

81 mins: Canna boots into touch to end the contest, much to the bemusement of some of his team-mates, who will be wondering what the point was in taking the quick conversion.

2020-02-09T16:48:07.526Z

80 mins: Bellini touches down in the right corner after a gorgeous offload from Hayward.A quick conversion is missed, but there will be time for the restart.

TRY!

2020-02-09T16:46:17.853Z

80 mins: France 35-22 Italy (Mattia Bellini)

2020-02-09T16:44:00.426Z

77 mins: Rattez – in some discomfort – is helped off the pitch three minutes from time.

2020-02-09T16:42:27.663Z

76 mins: France come so close to a sublime team try, only for Bellini to make an important last-ditch tackle on Rattez, who is now down and in need of treatment.

2020-02-09T16:40:57.006Z

74 mins: A fine solo try from France’s substitute scrum-half Baptiste Serin.He takes a quick tap-and-go penalty and steps inside Guglielmo Palazzani before producing a little grubber kick and chase, beating Italian full-back Hayward to score try number five.Extras added. It’s now 35-17.

TRY!

2020-02-09T16:38:36.490Z

74 mins: France 33-17 Italy (Baptiste Serin)

2020-02-09T16:35:04.436Z

71 mins: Minozzi has to tidy up in the Italian 22 after Matthieu Jalibert punts forward and is quickly set upon by Vincent Rattez.Bamba is then whistled for a high tackle.

2020-02-09T16:33:01.803Z

Ntamack secures bonus point

2020-02-09T16:30:51.040Z

65 mins: Italy safely claim their own lineout ball and push forward to the posts.Prop Federico Zani picks up the ball and dives over, with Alldritt failing in his attempts to hold it up.The conversion is successful. 28-17.

TRY!

2020-02-09T16:28:22.643Z

65 mins: France 28-15 Italy (Federico Zani)

2020-02-09T16:25:21.450Z

63 mins: Play is eventually brought back for the penalty and Allan kicks for a five-metre lineout.

2020-02-09T16:24:09.700Z

61 mins: Allan drives into the French 22 like a man possessed as Italy – who have a penalty advantage – try to keep this respectable.

Six Nations fixtures

Round one

Wales 42-0 Italy – Principality Stadium, Saturday 1 February

Ireland 19-12 Scotland – Aviva Stadium, Saturday 1 February

France 24-17 England – Stade de France, Sunday 2 February

Round two

Ireland 24-14 Wales – Aviva Stadium, Saturday 8 February

Scotland 6-13 England – BT Murrayfield, Saturday 8 February

France 35-22 Italy – Stade de France, Sunday 9 February

Round three

Italy v Scotland – Stadio Olimpico, Saturday 22 February

Wales vs France – Principality Stadium, Saturday 22 February

England vs Ireland – Twickenham, Sunday 23 February

Round four

Ireland vs Italy – Aviva Stadium, Saturday 7 March

England vs Wales – Twickenham, Saturday 7 March

Scotland vs France – BT Murrayfield, Sunday 8 March

Round five

Wales vs Scotland – Principality Stadium, Saturday 14 March

Italy vs England – Stadio Olimpico, Saturday 14 March

France vs Ireland – Stade de France, Saturday 14 March