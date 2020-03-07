🔥Six Nations 2020 LIVE rugby results: England vs Wales build-up, team news and commentary stream🔥

Welcome to Standard Sport’s Six Nations LIVE coverage of England vs Wales at Twickenham.

Eddie Jones’ side have rebounded from defeat on opening weekend with successive wins and will be playing their last match at the tournament for some time after their round-five trip to Rome was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

England were dominant in beating Ireland a fortnight ago and will be looking to replicate that impressive showing against old rivals Wales, who have suffered back-to-back losses under Wayne Pivac.

Saturday’s early fixture between Ireland and Italy is off, while on Sunday rejuvenated France continue their quest for a first Grand Slam since 2010 against Scotland at Murrayfield.

2020-03-06T17: 15: 00.630Z

Welcome back to Standard Sport’s LIVE Six Nations coverage as England battle Wales at Twickenham.

2020-02-23T19: 55: 11.533Z

Jones hails England win: ‘If it was cricket we would have declared’ReutersEddie Jones stated that his England side were in such a dominant position by half-time against Ireland that were it a cricket match he could have declared.England scored three tries to beat Ireland 24-12 in the Six Nations on Sunday, but were 17-0 up at half-time thanks to tries from George Ford and Elliot Daly.Ireland were stronger in the second half, but the final scoreline flattered them.“I thought they were outstanding in that first 40 minutes, we put Ireland to the sword,” Jones said of England’s performance.“We played with a lot of control and read the conditions well. At half-time if it was a cricket game we would have declared.”England face Wales at Twickenham in 13 days as they look to build a Six Nations title push.“We are building up,” Jones said.”I got the preparation wrong for the France game and I apologise for that, but we were very good against Scotland and we took another step up today.”We’ll take another step up again for Wales and we’ll need to be better.”[The Wales game] is going to be fantastic. Wales have got a new coach [Wayne Pivac], they’re playing a little different as we’ve seen and we’re looking forward to hosting them here.”There will be 81,000 [fans] waiting for them. We’ll welcome them coming down the M4.”

2020-02-23T19: 19: 11.573Z

England player ratings1) Joe Marler: 8Sporting a new close-cropped look, but was his old self – solid at scrum time, and very chatty with the referee. Good shift complemented by Ellis Genge’s excellent cameo off the bench. 2) Jamie George: 7Missed one lineout but part of a big forward effort and found work in the wide channels too. His 80-minute partnership with Luke Cowan-Dickie is a very good one. 3) Kyle Sinckler: 7Some neat hands in midfield, and a big shift at scrum time. 4) Maro Itoje: 9An outstanding “spoiling” performance. Made 18 tackles, produced a sensational strip on Dave Kilcoyne, and a helpful charge down too. Just a total menace.5) George Kruis: 7Looked surprised to be withdrawn in the last quarter after a solid performance. Gave away a couple of penalties.6) Courtney Lawes: 9The focal point of England’s lineout, with the first seven all fired towards him. Put in a big shift with ball in hand, too. 7) Sam Underhill: 8Made 21 tackles, more than anyone else, and played the full 80 minutes too. A quietly impressive performance.8) Tom Curry: 7Has started popping up in the loose, and looks more at home at no8 with every passing minute.

2020-02-23T18: 46: 30.740Z

England player ratings15) Elliot Daly: 8Back at full-back, and had a superb first half. Outstanding finish for his try and just so much more conspicuous as a playmaker than in the opening two games, where he was quietly tucked away on the wing.14) Jonny May: 7Part of a very strong effort under the high ball. 13) Manu Tuilagi: 8Brings so much to England’s game. Carried well, solid in defence and scared Ireland. Kept up his record of six wins from six against Ireland. 12) Owen Farrell: 7A little tetchy in his dealings with the referee, but managed the game well. Kicking was flawless, and ran the defence very well.11) Jonathan Joseph: 8Led England out on his 50th cap, but this was his first start on the wing. A selection gamble from Jones that paid off handsomely: Joseph was superb. 10) George Ford: 8One wayward kick that flew backwards notwithstanding, Ford was superb. Scored England’s first try, made the second and just kept them ticking.9) Ben Youngs: 8Became England’s second most-capped player on his 100th appearance. He has been terrific since dropping to the bench at Murrayfield, with a lovely opportunistic nudge through leading to Ford’s try.

2020-02-23T18: 15: 01.123Z

Jones: Maybe next week we will pick six locks!Getty ImagesEddie Jones was also full of praise for man-of-the-match Courtney Lawes and poked fun at the reaction to him picking five locks in the squad to face Ireland…”We gave him [Lawes] a week off last week, freshened him up and he came back into the camp ready to go,” he said.”He was disappointed with his game against France and he’s a fine player.”We were a bit disappointed with the second half.”When you’re playing against a good side like Ireland you always expect they’re going to get a good bit of possession, they’re gonna get some calls from the referee and they did that and we had to defend pretty well in the second half.”We know we can get better than this. Maybe next week we will pick six locks to give you media guys something to talk about!”

2020-02-23T17: 58: 14.820Z

Jones: We executed well earlyPAEddie Jones, speaking in his post-match broadcast interview, seemed particularly pleased with how England executed their kicking game this afternoon.”We’ve had a good preparation,” he told ITV.”We’ve always been looking at this game and the next game as the games we’re having to be at our best so we’re pleased with that.”That was always part of our game (high balls).”We always felt we could take them in that area and we executed well.”We got good field position and executed well early.”

2020-02-23T17: 52: 34.446Z

Farrell: England are getting betterReutersOwen Farrell says England are “unbelievably” happy with how they are progressing after back-to-back wins…”We know what we’re capable of,” he said. “Obviously we’ve played in two games where one, we probably didn’t show the best of ourselves, and second was pretty bad conditions, so we couldn’t wait to get out here today – especially against a proper opponent like Ireland.”We’re unbelievably happy with how it’s going in house. We feel like we’re pushing forward.”We feel like we’re getting better and we couldn’t wait to play today. I think you saw that from the way we started the game.”That’s nothing to do with outside pressure. That’s to do with us and how we’re preparing. We’re giving ourselves lots of confidence to rip it come kick off.”We’ll make sure we enjoy this win. This is a big result for us and it’s brilliant to be back at home playing in front of this crowd.”We’ll celebrate this and then get on to the next opportunity. It’s exciting times. We’re just over halfway through now and we’re in a good place, we’re still building.”

2020-02-23T17: 44: 05.763Z

“If it was a cricket game we could have declared at half-time.”Eddie Jones not holding back in his post-match press conference at Twickenham.Full reaction to come shortly…

2020-02-23T17: 14: 58.500Z

Courtney Lawes reaction

PAHere’s what the official man of the match had to say to ITV: “We knew Ireland were in good form. We love playing in front of our fans at Twickenham. We came out flying and we put the emphasis on that all weekend.”It was great to get back out here with the boys. Any chance I get to put on the shirt I relish it. I was just really happy to be out there.”We just want to keep building. The goal is to become the best team in the world – the best team the world has ever seen. We’re striving for that, putting the effort in every day.”

2020-02-23T17: 05: 28.066Z

So no Grand Slam or Triple Crown for Ireland in 2020, but England can claim the former with a win over Wales at Twickenham on March 7.Both sides remain in the hunt for the title, but unbeaten France are now firmly in the driving seat with two rounds remaining.An unhappy return to Twickenham for Andy Farrell, with Owen claiming family bragging rights!

2020-02-23T16: 57: 34.886Z

Will Macpherson at TwickenhamWell Eddie Jones and England will be very happy with that.Ireland were poor, with little control of the game.But a job well done for England, who started brilliantly and were clinical.

FULL TIME

2020-02-23T16: 56: 27.486Z

Full-timeEngland 24-12 Ireland

2020-02-23T16: 56: 11.220Z

83 mins: Replacement prop Porter eventually crashes over and Cooney adds a difficult conversion.Some solace for Ireland, but that won’t take the shine off a great afternoon for England.

TRY!

2020-02-23T16: 52: 32.173Z

83 mins: England 24-10 Ireland (Andrew Porter)

2020-02-23T16: 52: 04.943Z

82 mins: Up to 12 phases now as Cowan-Dickie does well in the corner to deny Doris a first international try!

2020-02-23T16: 50: 41.540Z

80 mins: The clock passes the 80-minute mark as Ireland – deep inside the England 22 – drift left in pursuit of that elusive second try.Will England stand firm?

2020-02-23T16: 49: 22.830Z

78 mins: Again Ireland have ball in hand and look to produce some powerful carries through the middle, but it goes loose off Doris.The visitors have a penalty with just 20 seconds on the clock and kick for touch.Can they finish a terrible afternoon with a flourish?

2020-02-23T16: 46: 36.756Z

76 mins: Nothing doing for Ireland once again as Ryan brings down a maul and invites the referee’s whistle.

2020-02-23T16: 45: 43.653Z

75 mins: Cooney leads an eye-catching break and Ireland are quickly back in the England 22.A penalty advantage then gives them a free shot, but O’Mahony is unable to touch down an overhit kick to the right corner.That was asking far too much of the former Lions captain.

