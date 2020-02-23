🔥Six Nations 2020 LIVE rugby results: England vs Ireland build-up after France beat Wales and Scotland win🔥

Welcome to Standard Sport’s Six Nations LIVE coverage as we look ahead to England’s huge clash with Ireland this afternoon.

After getting back on track following defeat on opening weekend with a hard-fought victory in difficult conditions at Murrayfield a fortnight ago, Eddie Jones’s World Cup finalists will now seek to wreck the Grand Slam hopes of Andy Farrell’s side at Twickenham.

On Saturday, France’s dreams on that front remain very much alive after Romain Ntamack starred in a thrilling 27-23 victory over Wales – their first triumph in Cardiff for a decade.

Earlier in the day, Scotland registered their first win – and tries – of the 2020 tournament to date as Italy’s miserable losing Six Nations run extended to 25 matches with a 17-0 loss in Rome.

2020-02-23T08:34:34.716Z

Jones predicts ‘titanic clash’Eddie Jones predicts England’s Guinness Six Nations title showdown with Ireland will be a classic as a host of players are vying to prove they are Europe’s top dogs.The rivals meet at Twickenham on Sunday with Jones’ World Cup finalists desperate to claim the win that will keep them in title contention and Andy Farrell’s men equally determined to continue their Grand Slam march.The contest is littered with collisions between Lions team-mates driven to demonstrate they are the continent’s finest in their position, not least between captains and playmakers Owen Farrell and Johnny Sexton.”Ireland have a number of players who espouse to be number one in Europe,” Jones said.”And we have a number of guys in our team who espouse to be number one in Europe. I think that means it will be a titanic clash.”

2020-02-22T20:20:55.300Z

Pivac: Wales won’t panicGetty ImagesThe thoughts of Wales coach Wayne Pivac after a second successive loss…”We are certainly not going to panic,” he told reporters. “We created a lot today and had a number of opportunities.”I felt we had a pretty good scrum. They (France) came with pretty good line speed but we felt good going into the final quarter.”The game was pretty much how we expected it.”

2020-02-22T19:28:02.066Z

Hogg on brilliant solo tryGetty Images”My try was very pleasing because it’s something we’ve worked on,” he said.”There is a lot of method in the madness and thankfully we managed to come up against an unstructured defence.”That’s when me and the other guys in the back three come alive. Thankfully it paid off.”However, I do think we need to show more patience at times. The attack structure is there and we have players to get us into these positions.”At times we just go a wee bit too early to try to score – and cough up the ball.”When we’re patient and go through the phases as we did with the Chris Harris try, that was us in control. We were calm, composed and came away with the five points.”It’s a lot easier to speaking to the boys in the huddle after a victory. I said after the game that it wasn’t perfect – but nothing ever is perfect.”Our attitude was spot on and the excitement can build, because we can get better.”This is just the beginning. We’re going to get better and better. And we’re going to enjoy doing it, as well.”

2020-02-22T19:07:49.846Z

Hogg: I believed in the boysAFP via Getty ImagesSome reaction from Rome now as Scotland captain Stuart Hogg reflects on Scotland’s win over Italy…”I believed in the boys from the very beginning and believed that we could get wins in Test matches,” he said.”We hadn’t performed the way we wanted to in the first couple of games. But the exciting thing is we can get better. This group is now hopefully on track.”It’s a huge confidence boost and we’ll kick on now.”The challenge is to take it on to France. We’ll enjoy the win but we need to carry it on into the France game – and we’ll work very hard to do that.”There’s a hell of a lot of talent in there and we can execute. I’m proud of their efforts.”

2020-02-22T18:49:31.276Z

Romain Ntamack is named man of the match after France’s first win in Cardiff for a decade!Fully deserved.

2020-02-22T18:48:39.766Z

A major scuffle breaks out immediately after the full-time whistle.There are plenty of players involved, but order is eventually restored.Words are exchanged between Tompkins and Vakatawa.

FULL TIME

2020-02-22T18:47:09.060Z

Full-timeWales 23-27 FranceWhat. A. Game.

2020-02-22T18:45:49.436Z

80 mins: Tompkins streaks forward for Wales, roared on by the home fans!However, he’s then brought down and France get themselves over the ball!It’s a penalty! That should be that!

2020-02-22T18:44:23.910Z

78 mins: It’s wide!A difficult kick from Bordeaux’s Jalibert drifts wide of the left-hand post.A chance to put France ahead by seven is spurned. 27-23 it remains….Wales can still win this with a try!

2020-02-22T18:43:05.200Z

77 mins: France lost the influential Ntamack to injury a few moments ago, with Baptiste Serin entering the fray.So it will be up to Jalibert to seal this victory for France from the tee after a crucial Wales infringement…

2020-02-22T18:39:52.350Z

75 mins: The TMO decides that Biggar regained possession of the ball and grounded it sufficiently.He adds the conversion and France’s lead is cut to four with just five minutes remaining.A suitably dramatic finish to an enthralling contest…

TRY!

2020-02-22T18:38:57.333Z

75 mins: Wales 21-27 France (Dan Biggar)

2020-02-22T18:38:34.150Z

75 mins: Biggar is helped over the line by Bouthier and celebrates a try.However, did he lose possession on the way down? The TMO will take a look…

2020-02-22T18:37:18.240Z

74 mins: Brilliant play from debutant Will Rowlands to set Tomos Williams racing forward, with Matthieu Jalibert making an excellent recovery tackle.Wales fall just short of the line…

2020-02-22T18:35:19.210Z

71 mins: Biggar inexplicably misses touch after Wales get the whistle at the breakdown.They have the ball back in hand and an isolated Jarrod Evans looks to make the most of a difficult situation after stepping inside.However, that man Ntamack is there to knock the ball loose in the tackle.I think it’s been ruled a knock-on. France have the put-in at the scrum.

2020-02-22T18:33:05.940Z

69 mins: What a moment for Bamba as France earn a pressure-relieving penalty.The young Lyon prop is heartily congratulated by several team-mates.Is that Wales’ chance of a comeback gone?They had to turn that opportunity into points against 14 men.

2020-02-22T18:31:10.746Z

69 mins: Wales opt for yet another scrum as France send on Demba Bamba – not the best scrummager in the world, it must be said – in place of Gros to cover Haouas’ absence.

SIN BIN!

2020-02-22T18:29:51.000Z

68 mins: Wales have a second penalty, then a third after putting on a sizable shove.Dupont tries to hack clear, but the whistle quickly sounds and France tighthead Mohamed Haouas goes to the bin.

2020-02-22T18:27:21.876Z

67 mins: Instead of a penalty try, Wales have a scrum five metres out from the French line.It takes an age to get set – with a warning for both front rows – before Wales get a penalty and another scrum.Jarrod Evans is on for Wales. It looks like Adams has now gone off.

2020-02-22T18:25:29.060Z

66 mins: There’s a case to say that should have been a yellow card and a penalty try, with Adams surely nailed on to score in the left corner if that ball comes his way.However, the officials controversially decide there is nothing clear-cut to change the original decision of a knock-on in the tackle.Owens is incensed. That’s a huge, huge call in the context of this match.

