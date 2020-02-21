🔥Six Nations 2020: Italy vs Scotland preview, prediction, team news, odds, live stream, TV, h2h🔥

Scotland resume their Six Nations campaign on Saturday in Rome against bottom side Italy.

Gregor Townsend’s side are without a win or a single try in the championship so far, with only bonus points keeping them above the Azzurri.

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2020

Venue: Stadio Olimpico

Kick-off time: 2:15pm GMT

Teams

Italy: Hayward; Bellini, Morisi, Canna, Minozzi; Allan, Braley; Lovotti, Bigi (captain), Zilocchi, Zanni, Cannone, Polledri, Negri, Steyn.

Replacements: Zani, Fischetti, Riccioni, Lazzaroni, Budd, Licata, Palazzani, Bisegni.

Scotland: Hogg (captain); Maitland, Harris, Johnson, Kinghorn; Hastings, Price; Sutherland, McInally, Z Fagerson, Toolis, Cummings, Ritchie, Watson, Bradbury.

Replacements: Brown, Dell, Nel, Gilchrist, M Fagerson, Horne, Hutchinson, McGuigan.

Prediction: Scotland victory

Betting odds

Italy to win: 16/5

Scotland to win: 1/3

Draw: 33/1

Odds provided by Betfair Exchange.

TV channel and live stream, and online coverage

ITV and the BBC are sharing broadcasting rights for the Six Nations once again this year, with ITV hosting England vs Ireland on their main television channel and the ITV Hub.

Head to Head record and history (h2h)

Scotland have won 22 of the past 30 meetings between these two with the Azzurri picking up eight wins over the years.