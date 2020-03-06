🔥Six Nations 2020: England vs Wales preview, prediction, team news, odds, live stream, TV, h2h🔥

The Six Nations returns to action this weekend as England look to keep their title bid on track with a home clash against Wales.

Eddie Jones’ side have seen their final match of the tournament against Italy postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus, so – after bouncing back from their opening defeat to France with wins over Scotland and Ireland – will be eager to produce another strong performance here with no clear idea of when they might be able to complete proceedings.

Last year’s Grand Slam champions Wales, meanwhile, have endured a difficult start to life under Wayne Pivac and will be desperate to avoid three successive losses under their new head coach after back-to-back defeats to Ireland and France.

Date: Saturday, March 7th, 2020

Venue: Twickenham Stadium, London

Kick-off time: 4: 45pm GMT

Team news and line-ups

Return: Anthony Watson (Getty Images)

Jones has made two changes to the side that beat Ireland 24-12 before the second fallow week, with Anthony Watson returning from a calf injury to make his first international appearance since the World Cup Final defeat to South Africa in November.

The 26-year-old replaces Bath team-mate Jonathan Joseph and Jonny May switches to the left wing, with Jones able to reunite his preferred back three at last as Elliot Daly continues at full-back.

England’s only other change comes in the pack, with the fit-again Mark Wilson starting at openside flanker in place of Sam Underhill, who misses out with a head injury.

Specialist openside Tom Curry remains at no8, while Jones continues with his 6-2 bench split.

Joe Marler continues at loosehead in the absence of Mako Vunipola, who was stood down by England as a coronavirus precaution after returning from Tonga – where he travelled for family reasons – via Hong Kong, only to be declared available for selection by club Saracens.

England XV: Daly; Watson, Tuilagi, Farrell (c), May; Ford, Youngs; Marler, George, Sinckler; Itoje, Kruis; Lawes, Wilson, Curry​

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Genge, Stuart, Launchbury, Ewels, Earl, Heinz, Slade

Wales show four changes from the team that lost a thriller against Grand-Slam chasing France in Cardiff, with Liam Williams – who has been sidelined for four months – fit to start on the left wing in place of Josh Adams, who will miss the remainder of the Six Nations with an ankle problem.

Josh Navidi is preferred to Taulupe Faletau at no8, Rob Evans replaces Wyn Jones at loosehead and Tomos Williams starts at scrum-half, with Gareth Davies dropping out of the matchday squad entirely.

Fit to start: Dan Biggar (Getty Images)

Fly-half Dan Biggar is passed fit after a worrying-looking knee injury sustained on club duty for Northampton last weekend, while George North has passed all the necessary concussion protocols.

Rhys Carre, Aaron Shingler and Rhys Webb all come onto the bench, with Aaron Wainwright and the injured Will Rowlands dropping out.

Wales XV: Halfpenny; North, Tompkins, Parkes, L Williams; Biggar, T Williams; R Evans, Owens, Lewis; Ball, AW Jones (c); Moriarty, Navidi, Tipuric​

Replacements: Elias, Carre, Brown, Shingler, Faletau, Webb, J Evans, McNicholl​

Prediction: England win by 7

Betting odds

Match odds

England to win: 2/9

Wales to win: 5/1

Draw: 39/1

Odds provided by Betfair Exchange. Click here for more odds.

In Pictures | Six Nations 2020, round three | 22/02/2020

TV channel and live stream, and online coverage

ITV and the BBC are sharing broadcasting rights for the Six Nations once again this year, with ITV hosting England vs Wales on their main television channel and the ITV Hub.

Coverage begins at 3: 50pm GMT.

You can also follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog with rugby correspondent Will Macpherson at Twickenham.

Head to Head record and history (h2h)

This will be the 135th meeting between these two old rivals.

England have a 63-59 edge in terms of previous victories, with 12 draws.

Last year, Wales beat England 21-13 – their record-breaking 12th successive Test win – at the Principality Stadium en route to a third Grand Slam in 11 years, with the teams then splitting two World Cup warm-up ties in August.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Evening Standard.