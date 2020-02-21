🔥Six musical cast recording passes 100 million streams as production begins Broadway run🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

The Six musical cast album has passed 100 million streams, making it second only to Hamilton as the most-streamed musical theatre album in the world.

The news comes as the musical begins previews of its Broadway transfer, with the show racking up 450,000 streams a day across Spotify and Apple Music.

The musical tells a new “herstory” of Henry VIII’s six wives, who have teamed up as a girl band and are on tour each telling their own stories. Anne Boleyn’s song Don’t Lose Ur Head, which is sung in the style of Lily Allen, has been shared more than half a billion times on Tik Tok.

Six creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, who wrote the musical while still at university, said their minds are “completely blown”.

“We are overjoyed that these 9 songs – our little babies – have become so popular. We wrote these songs in our final year at college for a show at the Edinburgh Fringe, and our only thought at that time was to not embarrass ourselves or our friends.”

Moss, who co-directs the show with Jamie Armitage, last week became the youngest female director to helm a Broadway musical

We went behind the scenes with the original West End cast of Six the Musical

The original cast recording is performed by Aimie Atkinson, Izuka Hoyle, Renee Lamb, Genesis Lynea, Christina Modestou and Natalie Paris.

There are currently six productions of Six running around the world, and the West End run at the Arts Theatre has extended its booking into 2021.

Buy tickets for SIX with GO London

The best musical cast recordings of all time

Click here to buy London theatre tickets with GO London Tickets