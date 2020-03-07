🔥Six men charged with trespass after allegedly squatting in abandoned nursery next to school🔥

Police have charged six men accused of squatting in a disused nursery next to a London primary school with abstracting electricity and aggravated trespass.

A group of men were removed by police from the building, owned by Rotherhithe Primary School, in south London on Thursday night.

The building looks directly onto the primary school’s playground.

Jack Fayer, whose two stepsons attend the school, said that after the school sent parents a letter about the squatters he went to confront the men

He continued: “I took it upon myself to go speak to the guys. I told them ‘you being here is worrying!’

Mr Fayer said that his stepsons were “very scared” about the presence of the men near their school. He said the children didn’t go to school while the men were in the abandoned nursery.

He added that one of his stepsons is being tested for autism, and the squatters being near the school made the boy very anxious.

Rotherhithe Primary School confirmed that a group of men had been removed but declined to comment further.

Southwark Council said it was grateful to the police and would work with them to bring the men to justice.

Councillor Jasmine Ali, the council cabinet member for children, schools and adult care, added: “Several trespassers illegally broke into Rotherhithe Primary School causing criminal damage and distress to children, parents and teachers.

“For safeguarding reasons the trespassers were arrested and removed. They will be prosecuted.

“The school has written to parents, and met with them, to reiterate that there are robust measures in place, including secure access to school buildings.”

The six men are due to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on March 19, according to police.