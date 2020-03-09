🔥Six inmates die as Italy prison riot breaks out over measures to regulate spread of coronavirus🔥

The most recent headlines in your inbox

Six inmates have already been killed in a jail riot in Italy as unrest spreads in prisons in the united states over measures to support the coronavirus, including restrictions on visits.

At another jail, guards have already been taken hostage and the justice ministry said fires have been set at several prisons causing severe damage.

Italy’s government has imposed a virtual lockdown across a lot of its wealthy northern regions at the epicentre of the contagion in order to contain Covid-19, which includes so far killed 366 people.

The top of Italy’s prison administration Francesco Basentini said three inmates had died in the jail in the northern town of Modena, and three others had died after being transferred from the prison away.

The relatives of inmates clash with police beyond Rebibbia Prison throughout a prisoners’ revolt, after family visits were suspended (REUTERS)

“There were a number of rebellions in the united states,” Mr Basentini said.

Video shown on Italian television showed police and fire trucks beyond your prison as black smoke swirled in to the sky.

Prison guards union Sappe said two guards have been taken hostage in the northern city of Pavia and were released following a police raid.

Inmates stand behind bars at the San Vittore prison as protests broke out (AP)

Within an emergency decree on Sunday, the federal government imposed limits on direct contact between inmates and their own families.

Prisoners will undoubtedly be permitted to contact visitors by phone or other remote methods beneath the measures, set up until March 22.

Modena and Pavia are within the red zone that the federal government has generated to limit the coronavirus contagion.

Inmates stage a protest against new rules to handle coronavirus emergency on the top of the San Vittore prison in Milan (AP)

Justice ministry sources said two of the deaths in Modena were due to an overdose from drugs within the jail infirmaries, while a third prisoner was found blue in the true face and the reason for the death was still unclear.

The prison unrest could increase political strain on the government coalition of the centre-left and the anti-establishment 5-Star movement.

Far-right League leader Matteo Salvini said: “The gates of the prisons must not be thrown open with the excuse of the revolts.”