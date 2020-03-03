🔥Six dead from coronavirus in US as Donald Trump calls for scientists to deliver vaccine🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Six people have died from coronavirus in the US as Donald Trump called for pharmaceutical companies to accelerate development of a vaccine.

All six deaths were in the Seattle area of Washington State, where 18 people in total have tested positive for the infection. The Seattle-area deaths mark the first fatalities documented in the United States.

Mr Trump met with pharmaceutical executives at the White House on Monday.

“We’ve asked them to accelerate whatever they’re doing in terms of a vaccine”, he said.

The pharmaceutical executives told Trump a vaccine would take a year to ready (AP)

However, CNN reported that the executives told the US President that it would be at least a year before a vaccine was deployable.

This is due to the extensive testing that will need to be done on any potential vaccine to make sure it is safe for public use.

Meanwhile, Seattle health officials have said they are pivoting to a community based approach to combat Covid-19’s spread.

“We’re pivoting to a more community-based approach, very similar to what we use for influenza epidemics, where we give people, and schools and businesses good advice on how they can reduce their risks,” Dr Jeff Duchin, health officer for Seattle and King County’s public health agency, told reporters.

All of Washington’s cases are clustered in two counties in the greater Seattle area, making it the largest concentration detected to date by the U.S. public health system.

Eight of those cases, and four of the deaths, were linked to a nursing care facility in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland, officials said.

Trump met with pharmaceutical executives in the White House (AFP)

With the virus now believed to be present in at least four separate communities in the Pacific Northwest – two in northern California, one in Oregon and the Washington outbreak – authorities are having to go well beyond the quarantine of infected travellers and tracing of close contacts that has defined the response.

“We’re going to be shifting our approach from counting every case to focusing on outbreaks, perhaps cases that occur in hospitals, and won’t be able to do the kind of individual case follow-up and case management that we’re doing early on during this so-called containment phase of the epidemic,” Dr Duchin said.

Health officials predict the number of confirmed cases is certain to rise as testing capacity expands, and the true scale of the outbreak comes into sharper relief. Washington state plans to increase testing from about 200 samples a day now to an expected volume of more than 1,000 a day.

Doctors have found that patients most severely stricken by the virus are those with immune systems weakened from advanced age or underlying chronic health conditions, Dr Duchin said.

The vast majority of infected individuals are believed to suffer relatively minor flu-like illness. Many such cases have likely gone undetected because initial testing efforts, constrained by a limited supply of resources, were reserved for the few who were severely ill, he said.

So the patients who end up hospitalised or dead probably represent “the tip of the iceberg,” Dr Duchin said.

Dr Jeff Duchin said hospitalised patients represented ‘tip of the iceberg’ (AP)

King County Executive Dow Constantine said he has ordered the purchase of a motel and the placement of modular housing units on public property throughout the county to provide temporary, quarters for homeless people who become ill – but not so sick that they require hospitalisation.

“We want to make sure that hospital capacity isn’t being taken for people who need only to be in isolation and in recovery,” he said. “We need the hospital capacity for people who need to be in treatment now.”

Seattle has one of the largest concentrations of unhoused people of any major metropolitan area in the country.

Beyond such contingencies, public health officials are starting to contemplate possible “community mitigation” measures, such as school closures or cancellation of public events.

“We want to make sure that what we do is reasonable, that it’s something that’s acceptable to the public … that the timing and duration are right, and all of this in the face of tremendous uncertainty,” Duchin said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists more than 90 cases across the United States, a large bulk of them patients who were repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise liner that had been quarantined in Japan.