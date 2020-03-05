🔥Six By Nico: First menu announced, inspired by family chip shop🔥

Going Out in London Discover

The Scottish-Italian chef Nico Simeone has confirmed the first courses for his debut London restaurant.

Six By Nico, which opens in Fitzrovia at the end of the month, will see Simeone create a new six-course menu every six weeks, all said to be inspired by his personal life. He will open with “The Chippie”, with each of the six courses a nod the Glasgow chip shop his grandparents owned and he grew up around.

The £35 menu will include the likes of Scrabster monkfish cheek with a wild garlic emulsion with gribiche and peas in a beurre blanc sauce, as well as Simeone’s riff on a steak pie, where beef shin is shredded and served with burnt onion ketchup, a mushroom duxelle and what’s been dubbed a ‘meaty salsa’.

Other nods to a classic chippie include potato croquettes coated in vinegar powder, cod with a beer emulsion and an upmarket play on a deep-fried Mars Bar, which is something of a delicacy in Scotland. The entire menu can be paired with wine for £33.

Simeone said: “Most people are familiar with the tastes and scents of their local chip shop and we wanted to take the idea of the everyday chippie menu and reinvent it to create a playful food experience that guests would recognise and be amazed by.”

Six By Nico will open on March 31. For more information and reservations, visit sixbynico.co.uk.