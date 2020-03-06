🔥Six arrested after Shanur Ahmed, 16, found dead with head injuries near east London DLR station🔥

Six people have been arrested following the murder of Shanur Ahmed in east London.

The 16-year-old was found dead on Tuesday morning near Gallions Reach DLR in Newham, and the Met Police launched a manhunt for 30 people.

A police spokesman said on Friday that five teenagers and a man had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A post mortem examination found the cause of Ahmed’s death was a head injury.

Those arrested on suspicion of murder include two 16-year-old boys, three 17-year-old boys and a 20-year-old man.

The 17-year-olds and one of the 16-year-olds have also been arrested on suspicion of robbery following an incident on Monday which is being treated as linked to the murder.

The victim was found near Gallions Reach DLR station (Google streetview)

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct because Ahmed had been reported missing.

A boy in his late teens was stabbed in a linked incident in Plaistow, but he is not in a life threatening condition.

Detective Chief Inspector Larry Smith said: “Enquiries continue at pace following the tragic death of another young person in London due to violence.

“I can provide every reassurance that my team is working as hard as possible to find answers for Shanur’s family.

“Lines of inquiry continue to include whether previous disputes or the large group of males seen near Gallions Reach DLR station around 8pm on Monday, could be key to understanding what led to Shanur’s death.

“We re-iterate our appeal for anyone with information not to keep this to themselves and we are very keen to speak to anybody who was using the station at that time.”

Information can be reported to the Met on 0208 345 3985 using reference number CAD 1573/03MAR.