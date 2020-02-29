🔥Sir Philip Rutnam resigns: Home Office boss quits after series of run-ins with Priti Patel🔥
Sir Philip Rutnam, the top civil servant at the Home Office, has quit following a series of run-ins with with Home Secretary Priti Patel.
According to the BBC, he has claimed to be the victim of a viscious and orchestrated campaign against him and plans to sue the government for constructive dismissal.
More follows…
