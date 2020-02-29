sir-philip-rutnam-resigns:-home-office-boss-quits-after-series-of-run-ins-with-priti-patel

Sir Philip Rutnam resigns: Home Office boss quits after series of run-ins with Priti Patel

News
John koli

Sir Philip Rutnam, the top civil servant at the Home Office, has quit following a series of run-ins with with Home Secretary Priti Patel.

According to the BBC, he has claimed to be the victim of a viscious and orchestrated campaign against him and plans to sue the government for constructive dismissal. 

More follows…

