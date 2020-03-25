🔥Sir Paul McCartney and ex-wife Heather Mills' riverside flat for sale🔥

A riverside flat, reportedly bought by Sir Paul McCartney as an office for his ex-wife Heather Mills, has been listed for sale in west London.

Riverside flat once owned by Macca and Heather — and other famous pads

According to Paul McCartney: The Biography, by Philip Norman, the former Beatle gifted cash to Mills to buy the two-bedroom apartment in the exclusive Thames Reach development so she could use it as an office.

Designed by starchitect Richard Rogers, the flat in Rainville Road, W6, a short walk from Hammersmith and Fulham’s amenities, boasts lovely, far-reaching views of the Thames from its roomy living space and open-plan kitchen.

There’s concierge and security on site, while a good selection of bars and pubs lines the adjacent Thames Path, for when social distancing ends.

It is listed with Marsh & Parsons for £1,275,000.