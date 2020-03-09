🔥Sir Keir's party poster is cheesy, says Rebecca Long-Bailey🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Rebecca Long-Bailey took the gloves off in the Labour leadership battle today by mocking Sir Keir Starmer over a “cheesy” poster he has issued to all party members, below.

In an interview with the Standard, the Salford MP also said Sir Keir needed to “live” in the party’s red wall regions to understand why so many voters turned against Labour on December 12, adding: “A couple of door-knocking sessions isn’t really going to show you.”

She also stepped up pressure on Sir Keir, the frontrunner in the contest, to reveal the full list of people bankrolling his campaign to succeed Jeremy Corbyn. “Donors always expect to be paid back in the end,” she said.

The former lawyer said:

She will not recommend any peerages if she wins, giving away one of the most powerful perks available to a leader of the opposition, because: “I wouldn’t feel comfortable nominating, given that I don’t believe in the House of Lords.”

She would let expelled Alastair Campbell rejoin the party and seek his advice on how to set up an effective unit to counter Tory propaganda.

She would also invite Luciana Berger, the Jewish Labour MP who stood against Labour after suffering anti-Semitic abuse, to rejoin.

One of her “big regrets” was failing to offer personal support to Labour women who suffered anti-Semitic abuse including Louise Ellman and Ruth Smeeth.

She would issue a pledge card at the next election. She slammed the party’s 2019 manifesto as “overloading for people” with too many promises that “undermined” credibility.

She promised a whistleblower hotline for Labour staff to complain about misconduct in the wake of anti-Semitism scandals, without fear of losing their jobs.

She backed a 50p top rate of tax for the super-rich.

Read the full interview HERE .