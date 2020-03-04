🔥Sir Keir Starmer and Rebecca Long-Bailey refuse to slate Jeremy Corbyn as they are quizzed on leadership credentials🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Sir Keir Starmer and Rebecca Long-Bailey refused to slate Jeremy Corbyn as they faced a grilling from the BBC’s Andrew Neil tonight.

The two rivals to replace the outgoing Labour leader were challenged on their electability in the hour-long BBC 2 special hosted by the veteran interviewer.

Asked if he had the charisma to transform his party’s fortunes, Sir Keir said there were “different ways to inspire people” and his “unrelenting” mission was to return Labour to power.

Ms Long-Bailey, in her own session with Mr Neil, said she had the “big ideas” needed to secure victory in the next general election.

Ms Long-Bailey insisted there is ‘no such thing as Corbynism’ (Getty Images)

The pair also were also quizzed on the party’s handling of anti-Semitism and the funding of their respective campaigns.

Ms Long-Bailey insisted she is not the “continuity Corbyn” candidate, but declined to revise her 10/10 rating of the outgoing leader.

“It’s not Top Trumps,” she said, while insisting there is “no such thing as Corbynism”.

The shadow business secretary refuted suggestions she is the outgoing leader in a different wrapper, by adding: “It’s not the same old chocolate Corbyn bar.”

She also insisted that while she was “proud” of the party’s policies, they were “not left-wing” nor as “radical” as people had thought, stressing that the party needed to talk about “aspiration”.

Sir Keir, too, refused to directly criticise Mr Corbyn, who led Labour to its worst general election defeat since 1935.

However, he did not deny that he was “appalled by the awfulness” of the outgoing leader, as was previously claimed by Labour peer Lord Falconer.

The shadow Brexit secretary said it was “utter nonsense” that he had undermined Mr Corbyn by not towing the leader’s line when he said he would campaign to remain in any further EU referendum.

Asked if he had the “fire in his belly” needed to galvanise Labour after its crushing defeat in December, Sir Keir suggested his leadership style would be different from Mr Corbyn’s.

“There are different ways to inspire people. You can inspire people so they want to sit at your feet listening to your next word. That is not me.

“Or you can inspire people by building a team of people who want to come with you on a journey and change their party and their country. That is what I am building in my campaign.”

Sir Keir, who is currently considered the frontrunner in the leadership race, dismissed suggestions by some of his critics that he is “hiding” details of his campaign’s financial backers.

He said he had received support from trade unions, crowd-funding and individual donations and criticised Andrew Neil’s “line of attack” when repeatedly pressed to reveal all of his donors.

While not saying who his biggest donors are, he did, however, say that the biggest donation he has received was £100,000 from fellow lawyer Robert Latham, which was published on Parliament’s register of interests on Tuesday.

Asked if she thinks Sir Keir is hiding something, Ms Long-Bailey said that “I hope not”.

“But I think it’s fair to expect all leadership candidates to be transparent, come under scrutiny, because we will do as leader of the party and indeed as prime minister, so we should be as open as possible to show where our donations come from,” she added.

The final leadership contender, Lisa Nandy, subjected herself to Mr Neil’s scrutiny in January.

Members and supporters began receiving ballots on February 24.

Voting closes two days before the new leader is announced on April 4.