🔥Sir Jim Ratcliffe would be 'surprised' if Lewis Hamilton left Mercedes for another F1 team🔥

Lewis Hamilton looks set to stay at Mercedes, according to Britain’s richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe, after he agreed to pump an estimated £20million a year into the team.

Hamilton had hinted he could look beyond Mercedes – where he has won five of his six titles – after this season when his contract expires.

But Ratcliffe, who yesterday agreed for Ineos to become Mercedes’ principal partner for the next five years, believes the 35-year-old will stay put.

The billionaire told the BBC: “I think Lewis is one of the finest sportsmen ever at his trade. There aren’t many better drivers than Lewis that have ever been.

“If I were Lewis I would be quite focused on [title] number seven, which obviously then equal Schumacher and it’s the world’s most successful team. It’s obviously Lewis’ decision, not mine, but I would be surprised if he left.”

Hamilton was expected to begin face-to-face talks with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff today with a bumper £180million deal expected to be on the table for the Briton to stop him from looking elsewhere on the grid.

The Briton has said in the past that his decision is not about the money but about having the quickest car at his disposal to match and then exceed Schumacher’s record number of world titles.

And the prospect of a £100m investment from Ineos as well as a tie-in of expertise is the latest push for Hamilton and Mercedes to maintain their ongoing dominance over the likes of Ferrari and Red Bull both this season and next season when wide-ranging technical regulations come into place in the sport.