🔥Sir Geoffrey Boycott dismisses criticism over knighthood, telling Martha Kearney: 'I don't give a toss, love'🔥

Sir Geoffrey Boycott has said he “doesn’t give a toss” about criticism over Theresa May awarding him a knighthood.

Domestic abuse charities have attacked the ex-prime minister over the decision to honour the former England cricket star, after he was convicted in France in 1998 of beating his then girlfriend Margaret Moore in a French Riviera hotel.

The co-acting chief executive of Women’s Aid Adina Claire had described the award as “very disappointing”.

Asked about her comments on BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme, Sir Geoffrey, 78, told Martha Kearney: “I don’t give a toss about her, love.

“Twenty-five years ago. You can take your political nature and do whatever you want with it. I couldn’t give a toss.”

Former Yorkshire and England batsman Geoffrey Boycott went on to become a cricket commentator after retirement. (Getty Images)

Computer consultant Mrs Moore suffered bruising to her forehead and blackened eyes in the assault at the Hotel du Cap in Antibes.

Sir Geoffrey, one of Mrs May’s favourite cricketers, was fined £5,000 and handed a three-month suspended sentence.

He has always denied the accusation and has accused her of putting a “stain on my name”, maintaining her injuries were sustained through an accidental slip and fall.

But public prosecutor Jean-Yves Duval rejected his claims, saying the injuries were “absolutely incompatible” with an accident and that the cricketer’s lawyer Jean-Luc Cardona did not stand up to examination.

Referring to the case, Sir Geoffrey added: “It was 25 years ago love, in a French court she tried to blackmail me for a million pound.”

Adding that he voted Leave during the EU referendum, he said: “Its a court case in France where you’re guilty – which is one reason I don’t vote to remain in Europe – you’re guilty until you’re proven innocent.”

In a statement, Ms Claire had said: “Celebrating a man who was convicted for assaulting his partner sends a dangerous message – that domestic abuse is not taken seriously as a crime.

“With increasing awareness of domestic abuse, and a Domestic Abuse Bill ready to be taken forward by Government, it is extremely disappointing that a knighthood has been recommended for Geoffrey Boycott, who is a convicted perpetrator of domestic abuse.”

Sir Geoffrey was convicted in France in 1998 of beating his then girlfriend Margaret Moore

Leader of the Women’s Equality Party, Mandu Reid, also slammed the decision, saying: “It is astonishing and hypocritical that Theresa May introduced the Domestic Abuse Bill as her last-ditch attempt at a domestic legacy while also approving a knighthood for a man convicted of domestic abuse . . .”

But some have congratulated him, with English cricketer Azeem Rafiq saying the knighthood is “well deserved”.

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison told the BBC: “Our heartfelt congratulations go to Sir Geoffrey Boycott – honoured for his long career and passionate dedication to the sport.”

While Conservative MP Julian Knight tweeted: “Wow! Geoff Boycott is a knight…I am now going to have to stop writing “sir” Geoffrey no need for ” ” .. . Something is a little more right with the world tonight!”

In November last year, Mrs May – a keen cricket fan – compared herself to Sir Geoffrey when discussing her Brexit plan at a press conference, nothing that she was hard to get out even if his run-scoring was sometimes slow.

“Can I just say that you might recall from previous comments I have made about cricket that one of my cricket heroes was always Geoffrey Boycott,” she said.

“And what did you know about Geoffrey Boycott? Geoffrey Boycott stuck to it and he got the runs in the end.”

Sir Geoffrey, who was known for his conservative batting style, scored over 8,000 runs in test cricket.

After his retirement from cricket, Sir Geoffrey went on to become a successful broadcaster as part of the BBC’s cricket commentary team.

Before she left Number 10 earlier this year, Mrs May introduced the Domestic Abuse Bill, which includes economic, controlling and coercive non-physical abuse as part of the legal definition of the crime for the first time.

The legislation will also establish a new domestic abuse commissioner, prohibit the cross-examination of victims by their abusers in family courts, and beef up the powers available to courts to tackle perpetrators.

An estimated 1.3 million women and 695,000 men experienced domestic abuse in the past year, according to Office for National Statistics figures from November 2018.