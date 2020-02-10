🔥Sir Elton John thanks his kids and Rocketman star Taron Egerton in heartfelt Oscars acceptance speech🔥

Sir Elton John and his right-hand man Bernie Taupin gave a heartfelt speech after winning Best Original Song at the Oscars tonight for I’m Gonna Love Me Again, from Rocketman.

Picking up the prize, Taupin said: “Wow, this doesn’t suck.

“Needless to say, mostly this goes to the people who were involved in Rocketman, a little bit of this is in every one of their hearts.

“David Furnish, your tenacity and dedication has driven this train all the way here.

“Being here with this guy, I don’t have words for it, this is justification for 53 years of just hammering it out and doing what we do.”

Sir Elton added: “Thank you to Bernie, who has been the constant thing in my life when I was screwed up, when I was normal.

“To my beautiful boys who are watching this in Sydney, how much do I love you? Daddy loves you.”

Taron Egerton portrayed John in Rocketman, a biopic following the star’s tumultuous life.

While Egerton was not nominated for an Oscar, he took home a Golden Globe last month for his performance.