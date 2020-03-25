🔥Sir Edward Elgar's former country cottage to be auctioned online🔥

House hunters who fancy themselves as the next Sir Edward Elgar can bid to buy the famous composer’s former countryside retreat in Storridge, just outside Great Malvern, in an online auction.

Birchwood Lodge in Malvern was home to Elgar and his pupil-turned-wife Alice from 1898 to 1901. The couple moved there to escape the stressful London scene and allow Elgar to focus on his compositions.

Demand for his music had risen during the 1890s following the success of The Black Knight, King Olaf, The Light of Life and Caractacus, all released that decade, but his success was sadly not translating to high earnings, leaving him “sick at heart over music”.

One year after moving in, Elgar premiered Enigma Variations (including “Nimrod”) in St James’s Hall, London. The orchestral masterpiece rocketed him onto the global stage and he went on to write The Dream of Gerontius, Pomp and Circumstance Marches and Sea Pictures while living in the cottage.

Home with history: Edward Elgar’s cottage Birchwood Lodge in 1903

Elgar’s time in four-bedroom Birchwood Lodge is commemorated by a plaque above the front door, which leads into a formal dining room.

Born in Lower Broadheath, Worcestershire

Although he self-taught many instruments, Elgar had no formal training in composition

Famous works include Enigma Variations and The Dream of Gerontius

Knighted by King Edward VII in 1904

Credited for having a significant role in sparking the 20th century English musical renaissance

There is a large U-shaped kitchen diner with an Aga, a utility room leading out to a kitchen garden with vegetable beds, a sizeable study with a sash window, two bedrooms and a shower room.

The dual aspect living room has parquet flooring, an open fire with a tiled hearth, a large picture window and a patio door with access to the rear garden.

From there, the lovely view towards Worcester and its Cathedral tower can be enjoyed, with the National Trust’s Clent Hills, the nearby Malverns, Bredon Hill and the Cotswolds seen from other rooms.

Inside Birchwood Lodge, Edward Elgar’s former home

Upstairs lies the master bedroom, which Elgar used as his study, as well as a fourth bedroom and family bathroom.

The 1,936sq ft house is found in the corner of two acres of land that includes mature gardens, an orchard, two paddocks currently being used for grazing livestock, a small copse, a pond and a double garage.

The dream London bolthole?

The house’s current owners have lived there for over 30 years but are now looking to downsize.

The interiors are in need of cosmetic modernisation, making this the ideal fixer-upper property for buyers after a project, as well as a charming holiday home for Londoners searching for a rural escape.

Jamie Cooke, managing director of IAM Sold, the management service running the auction, said: “There aren’t many people in this world that can say that their master bedroom inspired a musical masterpiece.

“Birchwood Lodge is a quaint cottage that would make a fantastic family home for its new owners, or the perfect second home for those, who, like Elgar, need to escape the city. I suspect that it will receive a lot of attention and competitive bidding due to its unique history and idyllic setting.”

Countryside TLC: Londoners after a rural bolthole will be tempted by Birchwood Lodge

Storridge is a pretty village set in unspoilt countryside between Hereford and Worcester. Great Malvern with its wide range of independent shops and supermarkets is ten minutes away, with Malvern Link and Great Malvern railway stations offering direct trains to London Paddington in just under three hours.

​Birchwood Lodge’s starting price is £540,000, with bids accepted until 3pm on Saturday 23 September. It is for sale by the Modern Method of Auction, meaning buyers will be granted 28 days to exchange contracts from the date their solicitor receives drafts, followed by another 28 days to complete. There is a non-refundable reservation fee of 3.5 per cent.

Contact IAM Sold on 0845 519 3126 or selling agent Andrew Grant on 01684 563 136 for more details.

Elgar’s Oxford for home

Music-loving buyers wanting to be closer to the capital may also be interested in this five-bedroom family home in Oxford, which Elgar rented in 1913. He signed a letter recording the fact, which will be left in the house by the owner.

Elgar’s rental pad: the composer lived in this elegant property in 1913

Built in the early 20th century, the property is spread over two floors with three reception rooms, a conservatory and a wine store. It boasts large windows overlooking the front and rear gardens and an abundance of original features .

It is on the market for £3,450,000. Call estate agent John D Wood & Co on 01865 809125.