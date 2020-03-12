Your guide to what’s hot in London

Sir Andy Murray said his own growing interest in art persuaded him to sit for a new portrait going on show today.

Artist Maggi Hambling, whose other work includes a sculpture of playwright Oscar Wilde near Charing Cross station, had been a devoted fan of the tennis player for years when she discovered he was an admirer of her work.

The pair met at her London studio and last September Sir Andy spent a morning there, posing in his Wimbledon whites. He said: “Over the last few years I’ve become more interested in art and Maggi is one of my favourite artists, so I was more than happy to sit for a portrait — the first time I’ve done it.

“It was fascinating watching her work, so much time and effort goes into a painting like this, I hope people appreciate that and how talented she is.”

The portrait, and four charcoal sketches done in preparation, will be displayed at the National Portrait Gallery until May 3. It is not the first portrait of the tennis star in the gallery’s collection, which also holds a 2006 photograph of Sir Andy.

Among other Hambling portraits in the gallery are those of Stephen Fry and Nobel Prize-winning chemist Dorothy Hodgkin.

She said: “I couldn’t have made this portrait without my passion for tennis — both watching the game and, in an appallingly amateur way, playing it.

“My approach to a portrait is never the same. In this instance the composition arrived not only from the drawings but from my imagination which had been on the boil for some time beforehand, in preparation.

“Andy’s physicality is at the core of the painting. In contrast to the intimate mobility of her hands in my portrait of Dorothy Hodgkin, the challenge here was the speed of Andy’s whole body as he plays, one stroke flowing into another. The portrait head in combination with his figure in action encourages the eye to move throughout the territory of the canvas.”

Sir Andy, who grew up in Dunblane, Scotland, turned professional in 2005 and eight years later became the first British men’s singles champion at Wimbledon in 77 years. His second Wimbledon singles title in 2016 is one of 46 honours in his career, making him the most successful British player of the Open era.

Gallery director Dr Nicholas Cullinan said the “striking new portrait” was a fitting tribute to “one of the greatest British sporting figures of recent years”. He said: “Maggi Hambling’s admiration for Murray’s achievements is clear in the portrait’s dynamic composition and gestural vigour and exuberance with which she has painted her sitter.”