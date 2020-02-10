🔥Sinn Féin should be thanking Boris Johnson for their election surge🔥

When Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald sits down to write her thank-you letters after her party’s spectacular performance in Ireland’s general election, the first name on her list should be Boris Johnson’s. The Prime Minister’s Brexit deal neutralised Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s strongest issue and allowed the election campaign to be dominated by domestic issues such as health, housing and quality of life.

For the first time in more than a century, Sinn Féin won the biggest share of the vote , pushing Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, the parties that have dominated Irish politics for 90 years, into second and third place. The scale of its success took Sinn Féin by surprise and it could have taken the biggest share of the seats too if it had run more candidates in Ireland’s multi-seat constituencies.

The party captured a mood for change among Irish voters, who have reshaped their parliament in each of the three elections since the economic crash in 2008, but it also had luck on its side.

Boris Johnson’s big election victory in December, which saw the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) lose seats, opened the way to the restoration of a power-sharing executive in Northern Ireland last month. Sinn Féin’s return to government at Stormont with the DUP robbed critics in Dublin of the charge that the party — which does not take its seats at Westminster — shirks responsibility in two of the three parliaments where it is represented.

Brexit has dominated the political discourse in Ireland for the past three years and Varadkar’s handling of the negotiations won him praise from all sides. But voters in Ireland took to heart Johnson’s message that he had got Brexit done and only one per cent said the issue was the most important determining factor in how they voted.

With the threat of a no-deal Brexit and a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic lifted, voters focused instead on domestic issues, voicing their disappointment that Ireland’s economic recovery has not been matched by improvements in their quality of life. Although the economy is booming, with high growth, low unemployment and huge corporate tax receipts, public services are underfunded and housing is unaffordable.

In a pattern familiar in parts of Britain, high rents make saving to buy a home impossible for many, and little public or affordable housing has been built in recent decades. Sinn Féin offered radical solutions to the housing crisis, including a massive housebuilding programme, a rent freeze and tax credits to help those paying high rents.

The party proposes to do this without increasing taxes except for the most well-off, while abolishing some personal taxes, including property tax, and maintaining Ireland’s low corporate tax rate of 12.5 per cent. It also promises big spending increases for health, transport and welfare.

In its manifesto, Sinn Féin says its “core political objective” is to achieve the reunification of Ireland and it promises to secure referendums on unity on both sides of the border. According to an exit poll, more than half of those who voted in the Irish election favour a referendum on Irish unity.

Under the Good Friday Agreement, Dublin cannot order such a border poll in Northern Ireland and it is for the Secretary of State to determine if there is evidence of a shift in public opinion that suggests a majority wants to leave the United Kingdom. Sinn Féin would order Irish government departments to prepare for unification and would convene a citizens’ assembly to discuss and plan for unity.

As the votes were being counted on Sunday, the party’s finance spokesman Pearse Doherty said a united Ireland could not be simply an extension of the Irish Republic to include the six counties of Northern Ireland.

“There is the need for an all-Ireland forum or a citizen’s assembly that is inclusive… so that we can path out what does a new Ireland look like, [and] how we ensure the rights and entitlements, the identity of those who see themselves as British are respected and cherished in that new type of Ireland,” he said.

“We’ve seen what happened in Britain, we’ve seen with Brexit, where a vote was won or lost, depending on your perspective, with absolutely no planning, no preparation, no discussion of what it meant.”

During the election campaign, both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael ruled out sharing power with Sinn Féin, partly on account of the party’s relationship with its past. The murder in 2007 of Paul Quinn, a 21 year-old man who was beaten to death after he got into a fight with the son of an IRA commander in South Armagh, became an issue in the campaign and McDonald apologised to Quinn’s family for Sinn Féin’s claim that he had been a criminal.

The Dublin parties’ squeamishness about Sinn Féin smells of hypocrisy to Northern Irish unionists who have no choice but to share power with them if they want to have a government. And in the hours after the election, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin appeared to soften his opposition to any kind of arrangement with Sinn Féin.

It remains unclear if Sinn Féin wants to enter government as a junior coalition partner, and it is likely to take weeks to form a government. But Saturday’s election means that the party is likely to be in government in Dublin in the medium term, with the potential to reshape relationships across these islands — for better or worse.

Denis Staunton is London editor of The Irish Times

