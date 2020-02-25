🔥Singer Duffy says she was drugged, raped and held hostage🔥

Welsh singer-songwriter Aimee Anne Duffy, known professionally as Duffy, claimed in an Instagram post Tuesday that she was “raped and drugged and held captive over some days.” The singer did not detail exactly when this happened, but cited the ordeal as the reason for her musical hiatus, which began in 2011.

“Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why,” she wrote. “The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time.” Duffy is best known for her 2008 debut album “Rockferry,” which featured the single “Mercy.” The album was certified platinum, selling millions of copies worldwide. Her followup album, “Hopelessly,” was released in 2010 and performed poorly on the charts. She has not released a new album since, but has appeared in a few films.

In 2013, Duffy gave her first live performance in three years, appearing at a tribute to Edith Piaf. She has not toured in a decade. Tuesday’s Instagram post was her first since 2017. Duffy explained why she didn’t “use my voice to express my pain,” before now, saying, “I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken?”Duffy says that after years of keeping silent, she finally told her story to someone last summer after a journalist reached out to her. She thanked her fans for their “sincere appreciation” and “kindness over the years” and asked for privacy for her and her family. She asked her fans to submit questions they may have for her, which she said will try to answer in an interview she plans to release “In the following weeks.”