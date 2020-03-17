🔥Singapore bank raid suspect accused of £17,000 heist to be extradited from UK🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A suspected robber accused of stealing £17,000 from a Singapore bank has been extradited from the UK to face criminal charges.

David James Roach allegedly walked out of the Standard Chartered bank with an envelope of cash after handing a note to the cashier saying: “This is a robbery, I have a gun in my bag”.

A 26-year-old cashier, fearing for her safety, quietly handed over the money in the July 7, 2016 robbery.

Two days later Roach is said to have flown to Thailand. However, he was stopped at customs with an envelope of cash and sentenced to 14 months in prison for violating money laundering and Thai customs laws.

The Canadian was deported in January 2018 and detained in London.

Judges have now ordered his extradition back to Singapore to face robbery and theft charges.

His legal fight against extradition ended yesterday when a last-ditch appeal against returning him to Singapore was rejected.