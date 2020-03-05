🔥Singapore airport, port projects may be delayed on coronavirus – minister🔥

FILE PHOTO: The facade of Jewel and the control tower of Changi Airport are seen in Singapore, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Feline Lim

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s transport minister warned of delays to the construction of multi-billion dollar mega-projects in the city-state due to the coronavirus outbreak, including Changi airport’s fifth terminal and its Tuas port.

“For now, the delay to project timelines is still manageable,” Khaw Boon Wan told parliament in comments reported by the Straits Times newspaper.

“But if the outbreak drags on, it could disrupt the supply of construction equipment and materials,” he said, impacting the timelines of the projects.