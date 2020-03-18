🔥'Sing across rooftops': Bono writes coronavirus song dedicated to Italy🔥

Bono has released new music for the first time in nearly three years after being inspired by Italians in coronavirus quarantine.

Taking to U2’s Instagram account, the 59-year-old posted Let Your Love Be Known and dedicated to those affected by the Covid-19 strain.

“For the Italians who inspired it… for the Irish… for ANYONE who this St Patrick’s Day is in a tight spot and still singing,” he captioned the post. “For the doctors, nurses, carers on the front line, it’s you we’re singing to.”

The lyrics describe Bono back in Dublin, walking through the deserted city as its residents abide by new rules on social distancing.

However, the song then details the bravery and courage of the Italian residents in quarantine, where stories of them singing on their balconies made headline news across the globe.

“Sing as an act of resistance, sing though your heart is overthrown,” the song ends. “Let your love be known.”

U2’s most recent album, Songs of Experience, was released in December 2017, with the band touring in 2018.

Coronavirus has now swept across the world, with the World Health Organisation declaring the Covid-19 a pandemic.

Europe is considered to be the ‘epicentre’ of the virus, having now outstripped China with the amount of confirmed cases.

The UK has over 2626 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 72 people having died.

Schools in Wales and Scotland have now closed to curb the spread of the virus.

A number of television programmes, films, festivals and events have now been cancelled or postponed, with Glastonbury and the Eurovision Song Contest being among the latest annual events to be disrupted.