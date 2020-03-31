🔥Sims 4 player recreates the Up balloon house and heartbreaking opening sequence🔥

You’d be hard-pressed to forget the powerfully emotional rollercoaster that is Pixar’s Up, but one person playing The Sims 4 wanted to relive it.

Prepare yourself for a good cry as you can watch the opening scene play out in stop-motion in the world of the Sims.

SimplySimmer19 posted a video of the re-creation Reddit and it was subsequently praised by fans and other Redditers alike.

It’s not just the opening that’s been lovingly remade, but the iconic house where Ellie and Carl call home is also here in incredible detail, faithful to the source material.

The eight-minute video on YouTube walks you through the entire relationship of the two characters. It shows the home being built and their relationship playing out in every detail from the film.

The curtains, chairs, colour palette and wallpaper are all incredibly similar to the scenes shown from the hit 2009 film.

From the duo meeting, living as a young couple, to their infertility issues and, spoiler alert, the eventual death of Ellie, despite it being re-created in the Sims, it still packs an emotional gut-punch.

SimplySimmer has recreated other homes from pop culture using The Sims 4 and posted the efforts to YouTube, including Rick and Morty’s house, Friends Central Perk and Bojack Horseman’s mansion.

Watch the video above, just have your tissues ready.