🔥Simpsons producer extends job offer to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepping down from their roles as senior royals next week, a question mark remains over what the pair will do next.

After Prince Harry was caught on camera asking former Disney CEO Bob Iger to consider Meghan for voiceover roles, another famed animated series has expressed interest in giving them a job – The Simpsons.

Speaking to The Sun, The Simpsons’ producer Al Jean revealed there had been talks within the show’s team about potentially bringing them on.

He said, “We’ve talked about Harry and Meghan. I heard she wants to do voiceover work.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

“So if they’re reading this, give us a call!” he said.

Prince Harry was filmed telling Iger that Meghan was open to doing voiceovers at the London premiere of The Lion King as the Duchess greeted Jay-Z and hugged Beyonce (who paid homage to her in their BRIT Awards speech).

(AFP via Getty Images)

As Meghan and Beyonce met, Prince Harry was heard saying, “You know, [Meghan] does voiceovers.”

“Did you know that? You seem surprised,” he told Iger. “She’s really interested.”

“Sure, we’d love to try,” Iger appears to say in response.

Meghan has since reportedly signed a voiceover deal with Disney.

Prince Harry and Meghan are set to step down on March 31 and are believed to be self-isolating in Canada with their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.