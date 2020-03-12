The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

In the Standard’s Simply Spiced series, each fortnight food writer Mallika Basu will create a recipe around a specific spice. In this instalment, Mallika adds a spicy twist to a classic roast chicken.

For a decadent twist on your Sunday roast, smear a free range chicken with home-made tandoori masala and then pour creamy tomato sauce all over it.

Inspired by Old Delhi-style butter chicken, this recipe is a home kitchen and spice cupboard friendly version that involves minimum fuss.

The star herb of the show is Kasoori Methi or dried fenugreek leaf, and I would highly recommend you locate some. It balances the tang of the tomato perfectly and adds the authentic bitter floral fragrance that is the very essence of creamy tomato-based Makhani-style Punjabi cooking.

The tandoori masala marinade freezes well, so make extra and save the rest for a rainy day.

Whole roast butter chicken

Serves 4

Ingredients

1.5kg free range whole chicken

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp oil

Tandoori masala

4 tsp coriander seeds

2 tsp cumin seeds

8 garlic cloves, peeled

5cm fresh ginger, cubed

125g Greek-style yoghurt

1 tsp dried fenugreek leaves

1 tsp garam masala

Half tsp turmeric

Half tsp chilli powder

1 tbsp Kashmiri chilli powder or hot paprika powder

Salt to taste

Butter chicken sauce

500gm passata

4 tbsp Greek Yoghurt or single cream

50g butter

1 tbsp paprika

2 tsp garam Masala

Half tsp kasuri Methi

Salt to taste

Method

Slash the skin between the chicken legs and make incisions all over. Rub the lemon juice all over and leave to sit while you make the marinade.

Dry roast the coriander and cumin seeds in a small pan on a medium heat for a minute stirring well. Place in a blender with the garlic, ginger, yoghurt and fenugreek and puree until smooth. If you don’t have a blender you can powder the spices in a pestle and mortar, crush the leave in your palms and finely grate the garlic and ginger. Mix these ingredients with the garam masala, turmeric, chilli powder and choice of Kashmiri chilli or paprika powder. Add salt to your taste.

Slather the whole chicken with this marinade and leave for at least four hours, overnight if you can in the fridge. Take the chicken out at least an hour before you’re ready to cook and drizzle over the oil. Pre-heat the oven to 190oC (170oC for fan-assisted ovens) and roast sealed with foil for an hour. Then take the cover off, baste with the oil and juices, and roast for another half an hour.

Now get stuck into the butter chicken sauce. Place the passata, yoghurt or cream, butter, paprika and garam masala in a heavy bottomed pan and warm on medium heat stirring well. When the colour darkens and you see oil coming up to the top, crush in your palms and add the fenugreek. When the chicken is done, pour any juices into the sauce, stir well, and add salt to taste.

Serve the chicken whole or carved up in the sauce, with any extra in a jug on the wide. This goes really well with a warm naan.

You can find more of Mallika Basu’s ‘Simply Spiced’ recipes here and follow her on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.