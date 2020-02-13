🔥Simply Spiced: how to make Mallika Basu's Mulligatawny Soup🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

In the Standard’s Simply Spiced series, each fortnigh food writer Mallika Basu will create a recipe around a specific spice. In this instalment, Mallika mixes spices to create a tangy soup.

This hearty, one-pot, lentil wonder is bursting with tangy, spice-infused warmth perfect for a cosy evening in on Valentine’s Day – with or without a special someone.

A throwback to the British colonial past, Mulligatawny Soup has its origins in South Indian pepper soup but got adapted to more British tastes with the inevitable addition of stock ingredients. Oh and apple.

I forgo the blender in favour of keeping the ingredients chunky, and use chicken bone-in thighs for added flavour but you can leave this out for a vegan version. The rice makes this soup even more substantial but instead of making your own, reach for a pouch of ready-cooked brown Basmati.

The spice mix is essentially curry powder and if you have some lying around feel free to tip in two teaspoons, but I can guarantee making your own is way more satisfying here.

Ingredients

Serves 4

200gm/ 1 cup red lentils

2 tbsp olive oil

2 celery sticks, chopped roughly

3 large shallots, peeled and chopped

4 cloves garlic, peeled and grated

1 inch ginger, peeled and grated

2 bone-in chicken thighs, skinned (optional)

4 cups of hot water

1 carrot, peeled and diced

1 bramley cooking apple, peeled and cubed

2 tbsp tomato puree

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp coriander seeds

1 whole dry red chilli

Half tsp black pepper

250gms cooked rice (optional)

To serve

Fresh coriander

Lemon/lime wedges

Sliced green chillies

Garam Masala

Method

Wash the red lentils in a mixing bowl with cold water, drain and repeat until the water runs clear. Leave to sit.

Bring the olive oil to heat in a large stockpot on medium high heat. When it’s hot, sauté the celery, shallots, garlic and ginger for 10 minutes until they take on colour. Add the chicken thighs, if using, and seal until lightly golden.

Add the lentils, hot water, apple, carrots, tomato puree and turmeric and cook for 20 minutes until the lentils lose shape. Keep a kettle filled with freshly boiled water, adding more water if the lentils start hissing and spitting. You want the soup to have thick consistency but also enough liquid to cook all ingredients.

Meanwhile, toast the cumin seeds, coriander seeds, whole dry red chilli and black pepper on a medium heat in a small frying pan for a minute. When warm, grind in a pestle and mortar or spice grinder and mix into the soup.

Cook the lentils for another 20 minutes and switch the heat off. If using the chicken, remove and shred them with two forks discarding the bone. Take a potato masher to the lentils and mash until you get a chunky, but soup-like consistency.

Serve hot in bowls, garnished with the chicken, fresh coriander, lemon/lime wedges, sliced green chillies and a sprinkling of Garam Masala. Mulligatawny Soup freezes exceptionally well, so feel free to save for later too.

You can find more of Mallika Basu’s ‘Simply Spiced’ recipes here and follow her on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.