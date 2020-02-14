🔥Simone Johnson, Daughter Of The Rock, Trains To Be Fourth-Generation Wrestling Superstar🔥

(CBSLA/CBS Local) — For Simone Johnson, having The Rock, one of the most successful professional wrestlers of all-time as your father, will open some doors. It also doesn’t hurt that Dwayne Johnson one of the top-grossing movie stars in the world. But that is where the advantages stop for WWE’s newest signee.

There is a tough road ahead for the 18-year-old daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as she attempts to become the first fourth-generation Superstar in sports entertainment history. She’s not just following in her father’s famous footsteps, but also those of her grandfather Rocky Johnson and her great grandfather “High Chief” Peter Maivia, both of whom are members of the WWE Hall of Fame.

The expectations are sky-high for Simone Johnson as she begins training at the WWE Performance Center. While wrestling is an industry where most performers crave the spotlight, few would welcome the intense media crush she is already experiencing without having competed in her first match.

Count Paul “Triple H” Levesque among those not envious of her position.

“In every conceivable format and every conceivable level, people are talking about it,” he told reporters this week.

Levesque has acquired what many would consider to be a lifetime’s worth of wisdom during his nearly 30 years in the business. His career includes 14 world championship reigns and membership in WWE Hall of Fame as part of the famed Degeneration X faction. He is also the current Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative for the company. Yet, not even Levesque feels like he’s in a position to counsel the younger Johnson about certain realities of wrestling given her unique pedigree. Instead, the father of three is leaving that up to her own larger-than-life parents.

“I don’t think that there’s any advice I could give her that she doesn’t have already coming at her from her dad and her mom,” he said. “They will know the challenges that she will face of being the Rock’s daughter.”