🔥Simon Warr dead: BBC broadcaster, 65, dies days after announcing hospice care🔥

BBC broadcaster and author Simon Warr has died at the age of 65.

He died after a short battle with cancer, a post on his Twitter account said on Saturday morning.

The statement said: “It is with great sadness that I’ve been asked to let all Simon’s followers know that he passed away early this morning at the age of 65 after a short battle with pancreatic/liver cancer.

“He was surrounded by his family, as well as the love & prayers of his many friends.

“Simon’s family have asked me to thank everyone who sent him such kind messages of love, support & hope.”

It comes after Warr announced on Thursday that he had a “very serious health condition” and was in a hospice.

Warr, who was wrongly accused of historical child abuse in 2012, said he hoped his legacy would be raising “awareness of the human costs” of false allegations and convictions.

Writing on Twitter on Thursday, he said: “Dear friends/followers, I’m unlikely to be on Twitter again.

“As some know already, I have a very serious health condition & am now receiving care in a hospice.

“I like to think that my legacy will be a greater awareness of the human costs of false sexual allegations & wrongful convictions.

“It is a comfort to know that my book ‘Presumed Guilty’ has been useful for so many who have faced this ordeal.”

The statement posted on Twitter on Saturday continued: “Simon’s campaign for justice for the falsely accused will continue.

“He had just finished writing a new book. Funeral arrangements will be shared soon.”