🔥Simon Rimmer apologises after serving vegan Jon Richardson ghee on Sunday Brunch🔥

Sunday Brunch host Simon Rimmer apologised profusely after serving vegan comedian Jon Richardson a meal with an animal product in it during this weekend’s show.

Richardson and his wife Lucy Beaumont were appearing on the programme to promote their new sitcom and chef Asma Khan made a delicious Massor dahl for the guests.

The main dish contained prawns so host Rimmer served Richardson a smaller portion without the seafood – forgetting that another of the key ingredients in the dahl was ghee, a form of clarified butter.

After a commercial break, it became clear that Rimmer had realised his error and the presenter apologised profusely.

Vegan: Richardson took the news that he’d just eaten butter very well (Channel 4)

“Earlier on in the previous cooking item, I may have informed guests that the dhal was in fact vegan,” he said. “It was, of course, ghee used in the recipe, which isn’t vegan.

“I allowed Jon Richardson, who is indeed a vegan, to eat some of it.

“On behalf of myself and the Sunday Brunch team, I would like to sincerely apologise and hope I haven’t offended you and spoiled your life.”

Thankfully, Richardson took the news well and quipped: “When I’m sick during my interview, you can take responsibility for that.”

“But it was delicious – and it could be vegan,” he added, pointing out that viewers at home could make the dish using a “vegan spread.”

Richardson and Beaumont have been praised for their new show, Meet the Richardsons, in which they play exaggerated versions of themselves.

The mockumentary airs on Dave on Thursdays at 10pm.