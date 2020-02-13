🔥Simon English: Was Barclays' clever Jes Staley too dumbly loyal to Epstein?🔥

An awkward parallel for Jes Staley on the mother of awkward days. While the Barclays boss was insisting he has the full support of the board over an investigation into just how close he was to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, his rival at Credit Suisse was being turfed out of the back door for a spying scandal of which he has already been cleared.

Tidjane Thiam and Staley have things in common.

Both are urbane, charming and clever men, foreigners charged with turning around banks vital to the interests of the home countries.

No one says they aren’t brilliant at their jobs. If Thiam is inclined to wonder why Staley still has one while he does not, that would be understandable.

Certainly, if the Barclays board weren’t enamoured of Staley’s performance and were looking for reasons to let him go, they wouldn’t have to look very hard.

Let’s gladly assume that Staley didn’t know anything about Epstein’s sex life, his taste for girls as young as 14.

He still maintained contact with him after Epstein had been convicted of procuring an underage girl for prostitution.

So did lots of other people, including Bill Gates, but as defences go, the one that starts “I wasn’t the only one” never sits well.

Staley says he simply misjudged Epstein. That, it turns out, he didn’t know him very well. That doesn’t say much for the due diligence personal bankers are supposed to do on their clients.

The pity of all this is that while Staley might lack personal judgment, he plainly knows how to run a bank.

The Epstein investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority is a distraction from results that vindicate his strategy. He knows exactly what he is doing. Past Staley misdemeanours have been spun away as evidence of his being loyal to friends and family.

That’s a good trait. If it turns out his loyalty extended to Jeffrey Epstein it will be more than merely awkward.