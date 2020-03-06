🔥Simon Armitage on his new band LYR: 'This is definitely not rap'🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

“There are no precedents to set any more,” says Simon Armitage, when I express my disbelief that he’s not even the first Poet Laureate to release an album of their words set to music. For that we must look to Sir John Betjeman, who enunciated his verses over occasionally funky brass band parps on a series of albums released on the same label as Genesis and Van der Graaf Generator, beginning with Banana Blush in 1974. If the gramophone had been invented, who knows what William Wordsworth might have come up with.

“Poets have collaborated on libretti and hymns and lyrics for songwriters right back to the beginning, so it’s not unusual,” continues the West Yorkshireman, 56, although starting a new musical trio, LYR, is particularly unsurprising behaviour for him. Surely the indie-est of poets with his floppy hair and loudly proclaimed obsessions with The Smiths and The Fall, he interviewed Morrissey for the Guardian in 2010, which didn’t go well. He even wrote a memoir, Gig, in 2008, about his love of music, subtitled “The Life and Times of a Rock-star Fantasist”.

“It has recently occurred to me that only through the process of failing to become a rock star have I become a writer,” he said in the book. While his status as a poet has risen consistently — he was appointed Laureate when Carol Ann Duffy’s 10-year tenure came to an end in May last year — his musical achievements to date have been mixed. There was a short-lived teenage punk band called Tess and the d’Urbs, and in 2009 he released his only album as the lead singer in The Scaremongers, an indie rock group formed with old friends that his dad told him should have been named Midlife Crisis. However, he’s also the proud owner of an Ivor Novello award from 2003 for his lyrical contribution to Feltham Sings, a Channel 4 documentary in which inmates of the young offender institute performed songs about their lives.

The balance shifts again with LYR, a collaboration with singer-songwriter Richard Walters and producer Patrick Pearson who have signed a major record deal before they play their first ever gigs, which are next week in Leeds and then London. It stands for Land Yacht Regatta, which doesn’t mean anything particularly significant but appealed because it was three words, as there are three of them, and seemed “slightly unusual, even contradictory,” says the poet.

They meet me in a shiny boardroom on the top floor of their label, fresh off trains from Huddersfield (Armitage), Hampshire (Walters) and Devon (Pearson) and looking somewhat out of place amid the framed photographs of superstars because they’re not exactly gunning for Wembley Stadium here. What they’re making is more fragile and special than that.

Armitage speaks his lines in his dolorous northern tones, Pearson adds piano and electronic textures that create a slow-moving, glacial atmosphere, and Walters floats in occasionally with sung responses to the principal vocals. It’s sad and very beautiful and full of the tiny details that make Armitage’s poetry so affecting. Never Good With Horses pinpoints an unusual character flaw in a partner who “Couldn’t bear to look in the dark rockpools of their eyes.” The Quick Brown Fox Jumps Over the Lazy Dog is a list of things that weigh less than 100 grams, including “butterflies of the Algarve”, “Yuri Gagarin in zero gravity”, “pencil shavings” and “angel turds”.

“Almost every track is a monologue from a character who is in some sort of crisis,” explains Armitage. “A relationship crisis, a psychological crisis, an existential crisis or a societal crisis — they’re all calling out in some way. You never want these things to be too narrowly defined because it stops people from exploring and relating in whatever way they want to, but that was the generally agreed consensus about what these tracks add up to, and the music reinforces that.”

What makes these words require music when most of the rest of his work doesn’t? “I’ve always argued that with a pure poem you’ve got to write everything in there, because there’s not going to be a backbeat or a chord sequence to run the engine of the emotions. With these pieces, the writing is more on the surface. They’ve been left open to some other element, which is provided by the music. If it had just imitated the emotion of the lyrics, it would have been pretty ordinary, but sometimes the music is quite opposite and I think that frisson produces something.”

The trio have known each other for some years but still haven’t spent much time together as a threesome. About a decade ago, Walters was involved in a project putting Seamus Heaney poems to music. It never saw the light of day, but the experience inspired him to make contact with Armitage through his publisher about trying something similar. The poet provided lyrics to Redwoods, a lovely ballad which Walters sings on his 2012 solo album Regret Less. Walters had also been in a band with Pearson, and brought him in when they started talking about making music with spoken word on top. “It felt like it was the right fit,” says Walters.

They posted a dictaphone to Armitage, which sat on his desk for several years before he decided he had something to say into it. “It gathered dust for a while, this big furry microphone like an animal in hibernation, waiting to be reactivated,” he says. “Finally when I had some free time, I started pulling together some pieces of written work that were waifs and strays, really. They were in this overlap zone between poetry and song lyrics, so even though they do function as poems, in a way they’re stood there trying to hitch a lift, waiting for something else to come along.”

The something else was the musicians. “Getting the files back from Simon and deducing what we had was incredibly exciting,” says Pearson. “We had spoken about how it wasn’t just going to be music to poetry, it was going to be more involved than that — a band, essentially.”

“One thing we talked about at the beginning was that we were all interested in beauty as a noise,” says Armitage. “So we were determined that this wasn’t going to be an experimental, discordant album.” When his words were sent back with music added, did it sound as he was expecting? “It sounded better. If you make something and it’s exactly how you imagined it was going to be, it’s probably a failure. There’s got to be something transcendent that happens in between. I loved what they’d done.”

LYR arrive at a fertile time for lyricists. In 2018, Kendrick Lamar became the first rapper to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music. Lana Del Rey is due to release a spoken word album this year. Kate Tempest is playing big gigs and Dave dominated the Brit Awards with his mature, political rhymes. “I grew up in an era when you couldn’t really hear what thrashy bands were saying on records. Maybe through rap, language has become more conspicuous in music. I think there’s a reenergised interest in language these days,” says Armitage.

Just don’t call him a rapper. “This is definitely not rap! Whatever I’m doing comes out of a literary tradition, a folk tradition, even the tradition of the hymnal.” And in this area, most would surely agree, he’s better than Betjeman.

LYR’s new single, The First Time, is released today on Mercury KX. The album, Call In the Crash Team, follows on May 29. Hoxton Hall, N1 (hoxtonhall.co.uk), March 10