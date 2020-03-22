Simmons flourishes through tragedy for Hazelwood Central

Hazelwood Central’s Nariyah Simmons manuevers through the Troy defense during a Class 5 quarterfinal girls basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Hazelwood Central defeated Troy 79-60. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Gordon Radford

Nariyah Simmons’ life changed forever April 29, 2018.That day her father, Corey Hall, was attending a party at Ballpark Village. As an innocent bystander when a fight broke out, the 38-year-old Hall was shot and later died at the hospital.Simmons, a junior point guard for the Hazelwood Central girls basketball team, said time on the court has helped her work through some dark places, along with her family.“It has been an emotional roller coaster, from when it happened to now,” Simmons said. “I have to go out and give my all in everything I do because I know everything I do is to honor my dad, and when I don’t give my all, I’m disappointing him. Every chance I get, every opportunity I get, I work hard for him. It’s been an emotional roller coaster for me, but I have just tried to get through it with family, friends, basketball and school.”Simmons helped Hazelwood Central (20-9, No. 9 in STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) qualify for the state semifinals for the first time since 2009.But the Hawks’ trip to Springfield for the Class 5 final four was cut short when the Missouri State High School Activities Association canceled the remainder of the state tournament because of concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.Simmons’ mother, Christal Turner, said she knows her daughter has come a long way since the tragedy.“With our loss, the family was devastated, it’s been the hardest thing our family has had to deal with, but Nariyah has been the resilient one,” Turner said. “She’s channeled her energy into her studies and basketball. She just wants to make her dad proud. Her dad took pride in helping her get to where she is in basketball. He was very involved in all parts of her life. His absence has taken its toll on us, but family and friends have come and helped make sure she still does the things she did before.”Simmons said basketball hasn’t always carried the weight for her it currently does.But thanks to her father’s influence and memory, her love for the game and skill for playing it have grown.“I started taking basketball seriously in the sixth grade,” Simmons said. “I was more of a soccer kid, but sixth grade is when (basketball) took over. I played in middle school and more competitive AAU teams and he was a part of that. He coached me and he really was (a guiding hand).”

Hazelwood Central’s Nariyah Simmons gets open under the basket during a Class 5 quarterfinal girls basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Hazelwood Central defeated Troy 79-60. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Gordon Radford

The 5-foot-2 Simmons averaged 11.5 points, 4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.7 steals per game for Hazelwood Central, which beat Troy Buchanan 79-60 in a Class 5 quarterfinal Saturday at Francis Howell Central.The Hawks won seven games in a row to end the season and were victorious in 11 of their last 12 games.Hawks coach Chantell Polk said Simmons played a large role in the program’s late-season surge.“She’s a dog, it’s that simple,” Polk said. “In our terminology, we call (tough players) dogs. They won’t back off of people and that’s, pretty much, what Nariyah is. She gets in there and just goes to work and won’t let go. People tend to underestimate her size. She’s very small in stature, but she’s one heck of an athlete. Some kids are just wired differently. She is one of those children that will legitimately give her all to the game of basketball. She has been through a lot, but there isn’t another child I would want out there as a part of my team.”Team is exactly the word Simmons emphasizes when she thinks about high school basketball.She said her progress has come due to a collaborative effort her Hawks cohorts.“I don’t have the words, I’m just all-around happy because I know I’m helping my team,” Simmons said. “They helped me get to where I am. I’m thankful to them. I’m thankful for my dad. I’m thankful for my coach. I’m thankful for everybody that contributed to my success.”While there have been contributions to her growth, Simmons has done plenty on her own.She excels in the classroom as much as in basketball. Simmons said she has known a long time the value of her education. She said her favorite subjects are math and science and she wants to be a forensic scientist.“I’m a big school person,” Simmons said. “Without academics, there would be no basketball, so kudos to academics. I was in the gifted program in third grade and I fell in love with forensic science.”The premature end to the basketball season of course was a disappointment for Simmons and her teammates.But the junior also is optimistic about what the Hawks will do in the future.”We’ve worked so hard, but I know this isn’t the end,” Simmons said. “It’s really just the beginning.”

