🔥Silent retreats and breathing sessions: 6 mindfulness events and activities in London🔥

Feeling frantic? Carve out some time to find calm and refocus.

Think of it like going to the gym, but for your brain.

Here’s where to go in London.

The Mindful Living Show

Go deep into all things mindful at this two-day Zen extravaganza (extrava-zen-za?) featuring more than 150 speakers, 120 exhibitors, practice sessions and workshops.

You’ll hear from experts including neuroscientist Dr Tamara Russell (pictured right), shop for all manner of relaxation products, and test out a range of different meditative experiences, including the Friday Night Wind Down — an interactive sound and relaxation journey.

6-7 March, Business Design Centre, Angel, tickets from £7.20, mindfullivingshow.com

Silent Mindfulness Retreat

It can be difficult to meditate — whether you struggle to ignore the city’s wailing sirens, or find yourself replaying conversations from earlier in the day over and over.

Mindfulness apps can help, but sometimes the answer is offline. Mindful Globe’s one-day urban retreat involves a range of meditation, self-compassion and self-reflection practices.

There’ll be gentle mindful movements, nourishing thinking time and — best of all — some proper peace and quiet.

26 April, Benk and Bo, Spitalfields, tickets from £19, mindfulglobe.org

Mindful Drawing Workshop

The brain-relaxing benefits of drawing and colouring have been well documented, so get in touch with your inner artist at this evening of yoga, meditation and creativity at the east London cafe Hara.

Whether you want to be inspired, make a masterpiece, unwind, or even just enjoy a plate of sustainable and seasonal food, there’s no judgment here, and no skill or experience needed.

You won’t have had this much fun with felt-tip pens for ages.

18 March, Hara, Dalston, tickets £35, haralondon.com

Re: Breathe Session

The Re:Mind studio in Victoria offers all kinds of calming classes, from soundbaths to tea ceremonies to reiki healing.

Although you might think you know how to breathe, this might just change your mind.

A Re: Breathe session focuses on breathing techniques such as energising breathwork, belly breathing and just a really long exhale, which might make all the difference next time you find yourself in a stressful situation.

With plant walls, candles and Himalayan rock salt lamps, this is a calm place to escape the hectic pace of the city.

Classes all week, Re:Mind, Victoria, from £22, remindstudio.com

Mindful Self-compassion Course

Want to really challenge yourself to explore the theory behind mindfulness and the concept of self-love?

On this eight-week course run by the Mindfulness Project you’ll learn how to motivate yourself with kindness, not self-criticism, how to grow and sustain compassion for other people, and how to cultivate a self-care habit. (It consists of more than Netflix and a takeaway.)

Starts 17 March, The Mindfulness Project, Fitzroy Square, £345 for the course, londonmindful.com

The Art of Letting Go

If you spend your usual yoga class rushing through chaturanga, then a Yin and meditation workshop might be just what you need to quiet the mind and let go.

With selected verses from the Tao Te Ching and a blissful soundtrack, you’ll be guided through a languid practice of postures all of which are done seated or lying down, using the body and the breath as a focus for the mind to investigate things further.

You might find that it’s harder than you think to just focus on being, rather than doing.

15 March, Yogarise Streatham, £30, yogarise.london