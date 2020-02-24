🔥Signs of optimism for West Ham ahead of Liverpool clash with Jarrod Bowen full debut expected this week🔥

Thanks to Aston Villa’s defeat at Southampton over the weekend, West Ham remain within touching distance of safety.

A rather unlikely point at Liverpool on Monday night would see them climb above Dean Smith’s side and out of the bottom three on goal difference.

Getting through two games against Manchester City and Liverpool, both away from home, with confidence intact will be a decent achievement for David Moyes given just how hapless this West Ham side have looked at times this season.

There were signs of optimism from Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek and in Jarrod Bowen’s brief cameo in Manchester. Some reasons to be cheerful in a horrible run.

In Pictures | Man City vs West Ham | 19/02/2020

Building on that will be key. Survive Anfield and then move on from it as quickly as possible.

Bedding in Bowen will be a priority this week. Whether it be against Liverpool or on Saturday when Southampton visit, the deadline day signing should get a first start this week, the game against the Saints looks on paper to be the better chance to show exactly what he can bring over the run in, but what a stage Anfield is to announce yourself.

The 23-year-old has never looked afraid to take players on and shone for Hull City against Chelsea in their FA Cup tie earlier this year. Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez would be quite the pair to impress against on your full debut for a new club.

Building on the silver linings from his younger stars will be key for Moyes this week.