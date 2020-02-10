🔥Sies Marjan's AW20 show focuses on grassroot cashmere and foliage prints🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Panoramic views of New York’s iconic skyline from the 54th floor of the One Manhattan West skyscraper served as a fitting backdrop for fashion week highlight Sies Marjan to unveil a collection which sought to explore the changing rural landscape outside of city life.

Drawing inspiration from the forthcoming exhibition ‘Countryside, The Future’ by Dutch architect and urbanist Rem Koolhaas – which opens later this month at The Guggenheim museum – designer Sander Lak fused a modern workwear wardrobe with elements from nature.

“The foliage print is actually hand stamped into the fabric so you can still smell the leaves of the plants we used,” said Lak, speaking backstage after the show.

Sies Marjan AW20

These prints, sourced from flora found growing locally and produced in collaboration with Cornell University, were used to adorn precise tailoring and fluid 18-hour dresses designed to take the wearer seamlessly from desk to dinner.

A series of coats which opened the show also featured an innovative textile created using grass roots which were dried and fused on top of cashmere, while a green moss-like felt – created with Dutch textile artist Claudy Jongstra using biodynamic dyes – was crafted into giant pannier-like sacks and caped outerwear

Siesmarjan AW20

But whilst no doubt groundbreaking in its execution, Lak’s modern vision was also sensitive to showcasing traditional craftsmanship. By partnering with wool mills and artisans across England, Ireland and the Netherlands, heritage fabrics including Donegal Tweed and a classic fisherman’s sweater hand-finished in a family-owned factory in Guernsey played a starring role on the catwalk, alongside clogs from Lak’s native Holland.

In stark contrast to this, the designer also seized the opportunity to highlight the far from idyllic environmental issues happening all around us. As Lak explained, “the countryside is often used in ways that are very unnatural” – a side he explored through the inclusion of synthetic fabrics, particularly recycled plastic.