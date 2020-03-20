🔥Sick doctor shocked by severity of coronavirus symptoms: 'I was completely poleaxed … I felt like death'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A leading London doctor today described how he had been “poleaxed” by coronavirus — but was desperate to get back to work next week.

Ben Lovell, 36, a consultant at University College London Hospitals, pictured, was shocked by the severity of the symptoms, which included a 40C fever, despite the disease being classed as “mild”.

Speaking last night from home, Mr Lovell told the Standard: “I think this is what the majority of young healthy people would experience — a few days of banging headaches and feeling like death.”

He first noticed symptoms when he woke on Tuesday. “My first sensation was just of aching limbs. I thought: ‘Did I hit it too hard in the gym on Sunday?’

“Then I thought that maybe this was phantom symptoms. Everybody is on high alert, and we are all panicking that we will catch it.”

The muscle aches were followed on Wednesday by a “very sore throat” and a headache. He also developed a cough. “Every swallow brings tears to your eyes, it’s just so painful,” he said. “Then last night [Wednesday], which was the night of day two, was a rough night when the fever came up. I was going up to 40C, then the chills and the shakes and the shivers. I had to put an extra four blankets on the bed. Then I was getting hot and sweaty. I was guzzling as much paracetamol as I could.

“Today [Thursday] has been a rough day. I have been sleeping for hours. I still have a very sore throat, headaches and a cough which is quite dry. It’s like a barking cough. I will cough and cough … It’s like a tickle in your throat but there is no phlegm — it’s very dry. Normally when I get a cold or flu I’m over it in 48 hours. But I’m on day three now and there’s no light at the end of the tunnel. I may only be halfway through.

“It’s like a very bad flu. I was under the impression it would feel like a head cold. I was surprised it completely poleaxed me. I could barely move from the sofa to the bed.”

He had no idea how he contracted the virus. “I’m happy I have got it out of the way now and can keep working, before the peak [in expected hospital admissions] hits in two weeks. I’m really keen to be back in the thick of it.

“I’m hoping to be back next Tuesday. I will still take full precautions … I’m not going to assume I’m immune.”