🔥Siba the standard poodle is “Best in Show” at Westminster🔥

February 11, 2020 / 11:38 PM

/ AP

Siba the standard poodle has won “Best in Show” at the Westminster Kennel Club. The perfectly primped and poised black poodle took home the title at the 144th edition of the contest, despite the crowd’s support for a golden retriever named Daniel.

Bourbon the whippet finished second. Also in the best-of-seven final ring at Madison Square Garden was Bono the Havanese, Wilma the boxer, Conrad the Shetland sheepdog, Wilma the boxer and Vinny the wire fox terrier.

A standard poodle named Siba wins “Best in Show” during the annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show on February 11, 2020 in New York City.

Getty Images

“It’s an absolute thrill,” said Vinny’s handler Robert Carusi.

Vinny is the latest in a long line of wire fox terriers to enjoy success at the nation’s premier dog show. The breed has notched more Westminster “Best in Show” wins than any other. A wire fox terrier named King won just last year.But poodles have also performed well at the show. Siba is the tenth poodle to be crowned America’s top dog.