🔥Shut the sites: Construction workers' fury as building continues during coronavirus lockdown🔥

Construction workers are calling on the government to shut building sites after Boris Johnson imposed a near full lockdown of the UK.

Addressing the nation from Number 10 on Monday night, the Prime Minister tightened up social distancing measures, demanding that people travel to work “only where this is absolutely necessary and cannot be done from home.”

But confusion around what constitute “absolutely necessary” jobs means many builders are still being told to commute to work each day.

Government ministers have also confirmed that major construction work should go ahead.

The hashtag “shut the sites” is now gaining traction on social media, as users share their anger and concern at overcrowded construction areas, canteens and tubes.

One Twitter user wrote: “Just heading to work to a site that has sent two workers home for high temperatures already in the past week, there’s little to no hand wash left, the canteen and rest areas are constantly over crowded. But we have to work.”

Another added: “My husband is self employed. He can’t finish work because the sites remain open and there is currently no government help.

“I’m also 9 months pregnant, defying all rules set in place. Unless there’s help we have no option but for him to work.”

And another shared a picture off a packed cafeteria, writing: “This was yesterday lunchtime at a site in London – it will be the same today.

“And at home time these guys get on the tube with doctors and nurses #shutthesites.”

Train drivers’ union Aslef confirmed it had received numerous reports of rammed early morning commuter trains, many of whom will be key workers going to their jobs.

The union’s district organiser Finn Brennan stressed: “If the Government doesn’t shut construction sites and pay self employment, people will die.”

As the debate continued, Transport for London (TfL) and Crossrail announced all work on their building sites would be temporarily suspended in a bid to reduce the risk.

However, Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick said work on building sites can continue.

He encouraged workers to adhere to so-called social distancing rules while at work.

He tweeted: “Advice for the housing, construction and building maintenance industries: if you can work from home, do so.

“If you are working on site, you can continue to do so. But follow Public Health England guidance on social distancing.

“Outside of work, remember to #StayHomeSaveLives.”

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey said on Tuesday that it has closed its construction sites, show homes and sale sites due to coronavirus.

The company added: “In the interest of customer and employee safety, we have taken the decision to close all of our show homes, sales centres, and construction sites for all work except that needed to make the sites safe and secure.”

But earlier on Tuesday, rival Redrow said its sites remain open with “strict precautions in place including enhanced levels of cleaning, additional hygiene facilities and social distancing”.

Construction workers have said that while they are scared of catching the virus and taking it home to their families, they are continuing to turn up for work because otherwise they will not get paid and risk losing their jobs.

London on Coronavirus lockdown

A crane operator at a London site with 400 to 500 workers said: “Everyone on site at the minute feels angry and unprotected.”

He said staff have been given no guidance on what was happening other than “just carry on until told otherwise”.

The man, who asked not to be named, said if he opted not to go in he “wouldn’t get paid or even could lose my job”.

“(It’s) scary really – I’ve got a family and kids at home. I’m in London around all these people (who are) bringing it all back into an isolated home.”

Electrician Dan Dobson said the Government must provide support to self-employed workers – including about a million in the construction industry – and then shut down building sites.

“It’s not going to change until support is offered to workers who are registered as self-employed,” he said.

“They have no incentive to stay at home, they have bills to pay. Everyone on site at the minute feels angry and unprotected.

“None of them want to go to work, everyone is worried about taking it (coronavirus) home to their families, but they still have bills to pay, they still have rent to pay, they still have to buy food.

“Construction sites will stay open until the Government issues an order to close.

“But the Government cannot issue the order to close until it offers support to the one million-plus construction workers – it has to go hand in hand.”

Labour MP David Lammy described reports of workers going in on Tuesday morning as “very troubling” and called for construction sites to be closed down.

He tweeted: “Reports of non-essential workers going in this morning are very troubling.

“Government needs to shut down construction sites and make sure other non-essential work is not happening – and urgently provide financial support for the self-employed.

“We must lockdown to save lives.”

Unite union assistant general secretary Gail Cartmail said on Monday that photos showing crowded construction canteens would “horrify” the public and that no employee should be put at risk travelling to work.

However, she added: “With well over a million construction workers being officially registered as self-employed, they have a stark choice of working or they and their families facing hunger.

“No worker should be put at risk by travelling to work, whilst on site, in any welfare area or undertaking any non-critical designated work.”

Construction workers at the Waterside Quarter development site in Maidenhead, Berkshire (PA)

The Construction Leadership Council said it is “doing our utmost to keep construction sites operational wherever it is practical and safe to do so.”

Its co-chair Andy Mitchell said in a statement: “We are in exceptional circumstances, and are doing our utmost to keep construction sites operational wherever it is practical and safe to do so.

“Whilst the guidance from Public Health England may change in future, for the time being construction sites of any size that are operating during the Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic need to ensure they are protecting their workforce and minimising the risk of spread of infection.”