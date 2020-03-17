🔥Shudder Offering Free Month Of Streaming For Coronavirus Isolation🔥

As the coronavirus runs wild across the globe, more and more people are ending up stuck at home, either from self-isolating to stop the spread after possibly coming into contact with the virus, or from their place of work shutting down to keep as many people as possible away from each other.

It’s one thing to stay indoors because you choose to, but quite another when you have no other option if you want to maintain your own safely and that of others, and so frustration can quickly set in without enough stimulus. In the hope of countering the latter, streaming service Shudder has begun offering the use of their site free for thirty days.

If you’re unfamiliar with Shudder, it’s slightly different from larger platforms such as Netflix or Amazon Prime, as its content consists entirely of genre output, the scores of movies and TV shows making up its library spread across a wide spectrum of age, renown and subgenre.

Staying at home doesn’t have to be boring. Try Shudder for free for 30 days with promo code: SHUTIN#ShudderShutIn pic.twitter.com/bAjjOldYiA

— Shudder (@Shudder) March 16, 2020

Included are the likes of classics such as post-apocalyptic sci-fi The Quiet Earth, notorious found footage shocker Cannibal Holocaust, and influential slasher The Texas Chainsaw Massacre; film festival favorites like surreal nature horror Without Name, pervasively sinister ghost story We Go On, and gaudy sexploitation throwback The Love Witch; or international fare like meta horror comedy One Cut of the Dead, zombie thriller Train To Busan, and J-horror crossover Sadako vs. Kayako.

We’re all going to be stuck in a limbo of uncertainty over the coming weeks and months as scientists tasked with ridding the world of the pandemic do their job and those we rely on to support us though the turbulence are hopefully able to do so. Until then, you could certainly do worse than dive into a vast selection of movies you might be unfamiliar with, and use any extra fee time you find yourself with to see what sights Shudder and its world of horror has to show you.