🔥Shrewsbury manager Sam Ricketts: ‘I am a bit disappointed we did not win’🔥

Shrewsbury Town manager Sam Ricketts felt his heroic side deserved more than a draw against the runway Premier League leaders.

A 2-2 draw earned an Anfield replay as Liverpool toiled in Shropshire, but it could have been much worse for Jurgen Klopp.

Substitute Jason Cummings was the hero with two second half goals after the home side missed numerous one-on-one opportunities.

“I am not being big-headed but I am a bit disappointed we did not win,” said Ricketts.

“I am delighted. I thought the players were excellent. I thought they carried out the game-plan to the letter the whole game and even though we were behind 1-0 I always thought we were in the game. We had chances to equalise, even at 2-0 a lot of teams would have gone under but we carried on and deservedly got the draw.